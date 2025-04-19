Three Hypothetical Steelers Trade Scenarios: Minor, Moderate, And Major Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2025 NFL Draft armed with just six selections. Couple that with a more-aggressive general manager in Omar Khan and it’s logical for the team to be on the move come draft day. Predicting trades is always difficult and dependent on the board and the offers but to imagine what a draft day deal could look like, I present three Steelers’ trade scenarios below.

There’s a minor move typical of the conservative Steelers. A moderate move that singles the organization more willing to be aggressive. And two major moves that would create serious draft weekend headlines.

This isn’t to explicitly endorse any one idea. It’s just to map out sensible reasons why a trade could happen. And what it would look like.

Minor

Pittsburgh Trades: No. 21, No. 156

Houston Trades: No. 25, No. 89

Why It Works: The Texans are in desperate need for left tackle help after trading away Laremy Tunsil and getting QB C.J. Stroud crushed a season ago. In a weaker draft class, they may look to move up for someone like Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., Ohio State’s Josh Simmons, or Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. Trading up could prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from jumping them.

This would only send the Steelers down four spots, keeping them in front of the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27. It puts them behind the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 22, who may target Michigan DL Kenneth Grant, but this trade gives the Steelers a Top 100 selection. That could go a long way to getting say, a wide receiver and running back on Day Two of the draft.

Moderate

Pittsburgh Trades: No. 21

Kansas City Trades: No. 31, No. 66

Why It Works: A similar proposal to what we wrote yesterday. The Chiefs are reportedly one team looking to come up in a draft where many teams are trying to trade down. Like Houston, Kansas City is searching for left tackle help after having a revolving door of disappointment during their Super Bowl run. The Eagles’ pass rush certainly exposed their flaws.

On the old-school trade value chart, this might be an overpay. But when you’re a Super Bowl contender like the Chiefs, it’s worth being aggressive. They would still have another third rounder at N0. 95, making the move justifiable.

Major

Pittsburgh Trades: No. 21, No. 156

New Orleans Trades: No. 40, No. 71, No. 112, 2026 2nd

Why It Works: Reporting indicates the Saints aren’t likely to draft a quarterback at No. 9. Instead, they could trade back up into the first round for one. If the Steelers opt against a quarterback themselves, they could trade out.

This is a major move but also produces a major haul. A second, third, and fourth this season along with a second-rounder in 2026, giving them even more capital to make a splash trade for a quarterback next year. If the Steelers go into 2026 with a first, two seconds, and potentially four third rounders, they’re sitting awfully pretty.

For the Saints, they can land an ace player in the top ten and move up to acquire a quarterback without giving up any first-round capital. That’s big.

Such a deal gives the Steelers No. 40, No. 71, No. 83 (their original third rounder), No. 112, and No. 123 between the second and fourth rounds. And eight total picks. Dropping nearly 20 spots and out of the first round entirely (losing the fifth-year option) is steep but at No. 40, the Steelers could still land a strong defensive lineman like Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams or Texas’ Alfred Collins.

Pittsburgh Trades: WR George Pickens

New England Trades: No. 38, 2026 4th

Why It Works: A Steelers’ draft day trade of Pickens can’t be ruled out. A poor receiver class could incentivize teams to give Pittsburgh a call. It’ll take a strong offer for the Steelers to move him but a second-rounder is awfully tempting. Next year’s fourth helps sweeten the pot.

A deal like this essentially means the Patriots have to either know they’re able to strike a long-term deal with Pickens. That won’t come cheap. But they could use a long-term No. 1 receiver and with no name making sense at No. 4 overall, Pickens makes a lot of sense. Strong-arm head coach Mike Vrabel is surely confident he can handle Pickens. Whether he’s right is hard to say. But also wouldn’t be Pittsburgh’s problem.