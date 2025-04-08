‘This Might Hurt Your Feelings’: Cam Jordan Makes Case For Ranking Philip Rivers Over Ben Roethlisberger

Rewind to 2018 and New Orleans Saints DL Cam Jordan questioned the idea that Ben Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer. It made waves at the time, but he clarified years later that he was specifically talking about first-ballot status.
It only makes sense that Cam Heyward would ask his fellow 2011 draft classmate about those comments on his Not Just Football podcast. The discussion led to a debate that I am sure many of you will find interesting. Who was better – Ben Roethlisberger or Philip Rivers?
“You don’t think he’s gonna be first ballot? You’re crazy,” Heyward said.
“I get you’re biased. I love it. I love it for you,” Jordan said. “In my mind, in that era, your top three quarterbacks was Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton [Manning]. And then you round out the top five with whoever, you know, you go Philip Rivers or Ben or Eli [Manning].”
Heyward took exception to Jordan listing Rivers ahead of Roethlisberger, but he stood by his point.
This debate ultimately led to a comparison of statistics. When Heyward pulled up the numbers, Jordan advised him to brace himself.
“This might hurt your feelings,” he said.
There are probably many different stats that can be used for this comparison, but here are some of the major ones that would most likely be discussed by a panel of Hall of Fame voters.
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Philip Rivers
|Regular- Season Games
|249
|244
|Pro Bowls
|6
|8
|All-Pro
|0
|0
|Super Bowls
|2
|0
|Passing Yards
|64,088
|63,440
|Career Comp %
|64.4
|64.9
|Career ANY/A
|6.59
|6.93
|Passing TDs
|418
|421
|INTs
|211
|209
|Regular-Season Record
|165-81-1
|134-106-0
|Playoff Record
|13-10
|5-7
|Game-Winning Drives
|53
|35
|Fourth- Quarter Comebacks
|41
|29
Since they played almost the exact same number of games, comparing their careers is actually pretty easy. As it turns out, they are neck and neck in a lot of categories.
Rivers had more touchdowns and less interceptions and he was more efficient with a higher completion percentage and a better adjusted net yards per passing attempt.
Roethlisberger has two Super Bowl wins, more passing yards and a much better record in both the regular season and the playoffs. He also dominates the game-winning drive and fourth-quarter comeback categories.
Rivers’ eight Pro Bowl selections to Roethlisberger’s six is notable, though neither had an All-Pro selection.
“You gotta have at least one,” Jordan said about Roethlisberger’s lack of All-Pro selections.
It ultimately comes down to which stats you attribute to the team and which you attribute to the individual. Some will argue that Super Bowl wins and overall win percentages have less to do with the quarterback and more to do with the team. There is no doubt that Roethlisberger had some really good teams to work with.
The game-winning drives and the fourth-quarter comebacks are big ones to pay attention to. They add some context to why Roethlisberger’s overall win percentage and playoff success do matter, and why they’re not purely a team stat. He came up bigger in the big moments and that obviously matters a ton when talking about legacy.
Fortunately, they will be eligible in different Hall of Fame classes. Rivers will be eligible in 2026, though his first-ballot status is up for debate. I would guess not, especially since he is eligible at the same time as Drew Brees. That could push him into 2027, when Roethlisberger will first be eligible.
If that’s the case, then we might find out both parts of this debate. Will Roethlisberger be a first-ballot Hall of Famer? If not, will he be inducted before Rivers? Tom Brady is eligible the following year in 2028, so it’s a crowded next few years for quarterbacks overall.