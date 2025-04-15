‘They’re Drafting A Quarterback At 21’: Chase Daniel Convinced Steelers Will Target Position In First Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing quite a bit of work on the quarterback position leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, and much of that work seems to center on a pair of first-round quarterbacks in Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

Pittsburgh hosted both for pre-draft visits as part of the 30 the franchise is allowed before the draft, which is a big deal when it comes to the Steelers and how they operate.

While ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t believe the Steelers are desperate at the position and reported Tuesday morning on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike that they aren’t trading up for a QB, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel disagrees.

“They’re drafting a quarterback at 21. I’d be super surprised if they don’t draft a quarterback at 21. And in fact, I could see them trading up if a Dart or Shedeur is still on the board there,” Daniel said Tuesday on the Scoop City podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “If not, I mean, look, there’s been a lot of stuff about Jalen Milroe and we had Dane Bruglar on and he loves Jalen Milroe.

“I like Jalen Milroe. It’s an interesting project, but could you see Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Milroe in Pittsburgh? Yeah. Sign me up for it.”

Milroe landing with the Steelers is quite trendy at this point, and with him being in attendance at the draft in Green Bay, that’s only increased speculation that a team like Pittsburgh at No. 21 could make a move for the Alabama product. That would be a bit rich for Milroe, who needs time to sit and develop and clean up some accuracy issues, but he does have elite-level traits for the position that could be tantalizing for a team like Pittsburgh.

But Sanders and Dart are the two clear-cut names that would entice the Steelers. A trade-up seems rather unlikely, but if one — or both — of them get past New Orleans at No. 9, all bets are off.

Steelers GM Omar Khan has shown the willingness and the aggressiveness to move up in the draft. That was for an offensive tackle, too, with Broderick Jones in 2023 so with quarterback being the most important position in sports, it’s a very real possibility he could do it for a QB.

It seems unlikely though. But if a QB falls to No. 21, like Sanders or Dart, it seems very possible the Steelers could take one.