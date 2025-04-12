‘They’re Critical:’ Todd Haley Says Pre-Draft Visits Can Have ‘Big Effect’ On The Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and no one agrees on who the Pittsburgh Steelers will draft or what position they will target in Round One. However, one way to guess who the Steelers might draft is to look at who they bring into their facility for pre-draft visits. While some argue these visits don’t mean much, former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley spoke about how important those meetings really are on the Kaboly + Mack podcast.

“These in-house visits, or where you go to see them, especially private workouts when you really want to get up close and personal, they’re critical,” Haley told the show. “You cannot glean the information you need at the Combine in the little amount of time…The in-house visits are a big thing. I mean you, come away from those, you’ve already done all your work so to speak, as far as coming up with a grade, how you value the player. But, they can have a big effect.”

Earlier this week, the Steelers hosted Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit. Sanders is seen as the second best quarterback prospect in the draft, so bringing him in for one of the 30 allowed visits is noteworthy.

Haley’s comments came after Sanders visited. It doesn’t guarantee Sanders will be drafted by Pittsburgh, but they indicate the team has serious interest. Whether the Steelers decide they want to trade up, draft him if he falls to them, or altogether pass we don’t know, but Sanders is a name to circle come draft day.

Sanders isn’t the only prospect to circle given Haley’s comments. According to Steelers Depot’s tracker, 16 of Pittsburgh’s 27 pre-draft visits are on the offensive side of the ball. The players who visited range from first round to Day Three prospects. Not every player the Steelers draft will come from this list, but it tells us who they are looking at and what positions they are focusing on. Per the visits those positions are quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive tackle (with other positions mixed in as well).

Haley knows how the NFL works, and in particular how the Steelers do business. Pre-draft visits aren’t the end all be all be all, but keep an eye on the names Pittsburgh has brought in. Those visits are impactful.