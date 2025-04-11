The Terrible Podcast — Talking T.J. Watt IG Post, Steelers’ Visitors, RB Draft Class, CB Study & More

Season 15, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers having Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in for a pre-draft visit on Thursday and how that trip to their facility supposedly went.

On Wednesday, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt made a post on Instagram that went viral, so we discuss all of the commotion that produced. Alex and I dive into whether Watt really was trying to send some sort of message with that picture that lacked context or narration. We also discuss the likelihood of Watt being traded and the eighth-year veteran ultimately signing a contract extension at some point this summer.

I go over why I believe Watt will sign an extension this offseason as it relates to the Steelers’ projected cash spending in 2025. We also discuss what Watt might be looking for in a contract extension in both APY and cash flow.

The Steelers have three additional pre-draft visitors on Friday, so Alex and I go over that list. We also total up the number of visitors they’ve had so far and how many we expect to come to Pittsburgh next week. We also discuss the Steelers having a pro day dinner at Michigan not long ago and the significance of that.

Alex released another positional draft study on Friday and this one revolves around cornerbacks. We go over the one player who checked every box for what the Steelers look for as well as others who just missed the cut by one box.

The Steelers seem primed to draft a running back this year, so Alex and I discuss the 2025 class at that position. We each name our top running back fits for the Steelers.

What is the value of free agent QB Aaron Rodgers at this point? Alex and I go over an outsider’s value on Rodgers and much more related to him as we wait to see if he’ll sign with the Steelers.

This 119-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. As usual, we end this episode by answering a few email questions we have received from listeners of the show.

