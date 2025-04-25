Season 15, Episode 125 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Oregon DT Derrick Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

We go over what Harmon brings to the Steelers, his pros and cons entering the NFL, things we plan to deep dive more with him and much more. We also discuss the latest report concerning Harmon’s shoulder issue that surfaced on Friday morning.

We go over several things that Steelers GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin both said last night after the team selected Harmon. We also discuss a few things Harmon said during his short media conference call.

We make sure to address the Steelers passing on Shedeur Sanders on Thursday night and the Colorado QB ultimately dropping out of the first round.

With the first round now over, Alex and I look ahead to the second day of the 2025 NFL Draft and potential targets for the Steelers. We go over positional needs at this point and more. We also give our overall thoughts on the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

This 56-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Selecting Derrick Harmon, Day-2 Draft Options, Round 1 Reactions & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6959709318

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 125 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n