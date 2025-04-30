The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Roster Moves, Woods’ Fit, Howard’s Deep Ball, Johnson’s Big Runs & More

Season 15, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers. That includes us talking about DT Montravius Adams being cut, DB Ryan Watts being waived with a failed physical designation, and the team signing veteran WR Robert Woods.

With Woods coming to Pittsburgh, we discuss his potential fit on the roster and the impact he may or may not have on second year WR Roman Wilson. We go over Alex’s tape study of Woods that he recently posted.

The Steelers have also parted ways with veteran coach Mike Sullivan recently, so Alex and I discuss that little nugget that he unearthed a few days ago. We go over the Steelers adding another undrafted free agent and several players that are known to have had been invited to participate in the team’s annual rookie minicamp.

Alex and I then discuss new Steelers QB Will Howard and specifically the full contextualization I posted on his deep passing at Ohio State in 2024. We go over the data from that deep-passing study and our main takeaways after going over all 47 attempts. Alex and I then attempt to answer why Howard fell to the sixth round in the 2025 NFL Draft and if it was fine for the team to use a late-round selection on him.

The Howard QB Camp episode with former NFL HC Jon Gruden is also covered by us during this show. We go over our main takeaways from that and why it was very enjoyable.

On the heels of the Steelers selecting RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, I have finished a full contextualization of his explosive runs for his college career at Iowa. Alex and I discuss what the data and film show from that big-run contextualization. We also discuss how Johnson should be able to get on the field quickly for the Steelers as an early-down running back.

Alex and I also go over several future contextualizations that should be covered when it comes to both Howard and Johnson.

This 122-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

