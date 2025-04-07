The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Pre-Draft Visitors, Milroe Draft Invite, DL Draft Study, WR Fits & More

Season 15, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing Alabama QB Jalen Milroe being invited to the 2025 NFL Draft. We discuss the possibility of Milroe being a first-round selection this year and if he could be in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at the 21st overall selection.

Alex and I go over the Steelers’ Friday pre-draft visitors, including Texas WR Matthew Golden. We talk about the significance of Golden coming to Pittsburgh for a visit and the likelihood of him being the Steelers’ selection at No. 21.

The Steelers have yet to bring in several of the top defensive linemen in this year’s draft for facility visits and we discuss the significance of that.

Alex and I go over a lengthy list of players in this year’s draft as it relates to each possibly being guaranteed to be selected within the first 20 picks. In short, we attempt to build a list of players we believe will be off the board when the Steelers pick in the first round.

Is Oregon DL Derrick Harmon worthy of a first-round selection? Alex and I debate his pre-draft status after reviewing some more tape on him.

Alex has started his annual series on what the Steelers look for in the draft at certain positions and his first post is up on Monday on the defensive line group. We go over the list of players who check all of the boxes and more.

Alex has watched a few more wide receivers in this year’s draft class, and that leads to us discussing players from that position group we firmly believe could be in play for the Steelers at 21st overall in the first round.

The Steelers have named two pre-draft visitors for Monday, so Alex and I make sure to go over those players in this show.

This 100-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. As usual, we end this episode by answering a few email questions we have received from listeners of the show.

