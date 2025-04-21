The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Draft Trade Hypotheticals, Derrick Harmon, RB Run Before 83rd Pick & More

Season 15, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing a few notable things said and written by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac with draft week now officially here.

When it comes to Schefter, we discuss him throwing out Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens as one of 13 players still on rookie contracts who could be traded before the 2025 NFL Draft ends. Alex and I discuss the plausibility and probability of Pickens ultimately being traded and what it would likely need to look like for both sides as far as compensation and potential contract negotiation obstacles go. There are quite a few hypotheticals thrown around in this discussion.

Schefter also threw out the idea that the Steelers could trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so Alex and I look at the plausibility, probability and hypotheticals associated with them potentially doing that.

As for Dulac, he has essentially indicated that the Steelers would only draft a position such as quarterback in the first round if a defensive lineman they covet is no longer on the board. Alex and I push back a little bit on that notion. We also address Dulac’s recent thoughts on a new contract for OLB T.J. Watt this summer and push back on a few things associated with what he said on that matter as well.

Will Oregon DL Derrick Harmon be off the board by the 21st overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft? Could the Cincinnati Bengals be in serious contention to select Harmon at 17th overall? Would the Bengals pick Harmon over Mississippi DT Walter Nolen? Also, could weight control at all be considered a concern when it comes to Harmon? We address all of these questions during the Monday show.

Could North Dakota State QB Cam Miller factor into the Steelers’ draft plans this year? We discuss the recent news associated with Miller and the Steelers. I also inform Alex how I have warmed up quite a bit on Ohio State QB Will Howard after watching more of his tape over the weekend.

Alex and I discuss the possibility of only four or five running backs being selected before the 83rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. How many teams are likely to select a running back before the Steelers’ 83rd overall selection with this year’s draft class being so deep at the position?

Is there any chance that the Steelers select a tight end or offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft? Alex and I tackle those two position groups later in this show.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

