Season 15, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers re-signing G Max Scharping to a one-year contract on Tuesday. We go over what his signing means and what his contract should look like.

The Steelers have completed all of their pre-draft visits as of Wednesday morning, so Alex and I go over that list of players. We discuss notable players who were not brought in for a visit and what that is likely to mean for a few of them. We also discuss the two running backs who visited on Tuesday and the likelihood of one of them being selected by the Steelers in 2025 NFL Draft.

Will the Steelers make three selections in the first three rounds of this year’s draft by the time Day 2 ends? Alex and I discuss my gut feeling when it comes to that specific question.

Alex and I attempt to build a compact list of players we think the Steelers will draft in the first round based on pre-draft visits and pro-day activity.

Now that I have caught up more on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ tape, Alex and I have a lengthy conversation about him and if the Steelers should consider him a franchise player in the first round, especially if he were to fall to them at 21st overall. We also go over some deep passing stats related to other Power Four conference quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Later in this Wednesday show, Alex and I go over some potential late-round sleepers for the Steelers in this year’s draft.

This 115-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. As usual, we end this episode by answering a few email questions we have received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Complete Pre-Draft Visitor List, Scharping Signing, Sanders Deep Dive & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3045529392

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 120 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n