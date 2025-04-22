Season 15, Episode 123 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the main takeaways from the annual pre-draft press conference that Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin held Tuesday morning.

While Khan and Tomlin didn’t give away any draft secrets, they provided several talking points for us during their press conference. We discuss the Steelers possibly moving down instead of up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft based on what Khan said. We also discuss the Steelers not moving away from a player or players they like in the first round as well.

We go over what Khan and Tomlin said about the state of the quarterback room right now and their view of the Steelers’ status with free agent QB Aaron Rodgers.

Tomlin talked a little about RB Jaylen Warren as well as the nose tackle position on Tuesday, so Alex and I parse those comments. We also go over what Khan said about the Steelers possibly trading WR George Pickens this weekend as well as the plausibility of the team re-acquiring a second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tomlin talked a lot about the team’s pre-draft meeting with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders so Alex and I parse what he had to say. We talk some about Tomlin saying that his first time ever meeting Sanders was when he came to Pittsburgh for his pre-draft visit and if that is in any way notable.

Alex and I also discuss the Steelers’ need for a big-play running back when it comes to this year’s draft and how height, weight and age should not matter when it comes to landing such a player.

This 46-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers' 2025 Pre-Draft Press Conference, Shedeur Sanders Discussion & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9989455583

