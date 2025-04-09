The Terrible Podcast — Talking Shedeur Sanders, Other Steelers Visitors, Mock Draft Review, WR Study & More

Season 15, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit this week. We discuss everything related to Sanders and the Steelers possibly even drafting him this year in the first round. We discuss the risks and rewards to drafting Sanders.

The Steelers’ pre-draft visitor list grew again on Wednesday, so Alex and I discuss the players in Pittsburgh to meet with the team. One of those players is Oregon DL Derrick Harmon and so we discuss what a big deal that is.

Alex posted another draft history study on Wednesday, and it revolves around what the Steelers look for at the wide receiver position. We go over the five players who check all of the boxes in his study and a few others who just missed that list as well.

The Steelers recently re-signed T Calvin Anderson to a two-year contract so we review the numbers and layout associated with that deal.

Alex also released a new mock draft on Wednesday, so we go through all six of his selections for the Steelers and the reasoning behind each one of them.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler released his annual draft guide on Wednesday, so Alex and I review his rankings at various positions.

This 111-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. As usual, we end this episode by answering a few email questions we have received from listeners of the show.

