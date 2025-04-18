The Terrible Podcast — Steelers Pre-Draft Roundtable Discussion, Aaron Rodgers On Pat McAfee Show & More

Season 15, Episode 121 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the long interview that free agent QB Aaron Rodgers had on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

The Rodgers interview was nearly 40 minutes, and it provided a lot of talking points for us to discuss. Alex and I also go over our main takeaways that seemed useful stemming from that Thursday interview. We also discuss the stance the Steelers should take with Rodgers at this point when it comes to a possible time frame they need his decision by.

After discussing Rodgers to open the show we move on to our annual pre-draft roundtable discussion with a handful of site contributors. The roundtable this year includes Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Josh Carney, Jonathan Heitritter, Nate Kosko, Jake Brockhoff, and Steven Pavelka, and we discuss 2025 draft prospects. We address several position groups the Steelers are likely to have the most interest in this year.

We name several late-round draft sleeper prospects in this show, and we get the members of the roundtable to each name their top few choices to be the Steelers’ first-round selection this year as well.

This 117-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Pre-Draft Roundtable Discussion, Aaron Rodgers On Pat McAfee Show & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7743811814

