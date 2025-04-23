‘That’s Where I Would Bet Him Right Now:’ Adam Schefter Thinks Shedeur Sanders Could Land With Steelers

There’s been a lot of speculation that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders could fall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with their need at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 seem like a potential landing spot. As it stands right now, ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes that Sanders will end up with the Steelers.

“That’s where I would bet him right now. But look, that’s the great part about the draft is, you think you might know, and nothing is ever absolute and things change. But I would say today, in my mind, Mike Tomlin likes Shedeur Sanders,” Schefter said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I don’t think the Giants are gonna take him at three, I’m not ruling it out, but I don’t think they will. I don’t think the Saints will take him at nine.”

Schefter said that at this point, there’s no landing spot for Sanders between No. 9 and No. 21 overall unless a team trades up, and that leads him to believe he could wind up with Pittsburgh.

While Schefter left things open to change, it sounds as if he thinks that the Steelers will take Sanders if he’s on the board at No. 21. Defensive line is the other spot that the Steelers could consider, but with uncertainty from Aaron Rodgers, it’s become increasingly likely that the Steelers strongly consider a quarterback in the first round. Shedeur Sanders is one of the best QBs in the class, and if he falls to No. 21, it’s certainly a real possibility at this point that the Steelers draft him.

His pre-draft meeting with the Steelers went well, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and Schefter confirmed as much with his comments about Tomlin liking him. Tomlin also praised Sanders during a pre-draft press conference yesterday, and if he’s on the board, the Steelers might take a swing on their potential quarterback of the future instead of addressing another need.

There’s been some dispute over whether the Steelers would pass up a top defensive lineman to take Sanders. Dulac believes the team will still prioritize the defensive line, while Brooke Pryor believes Sanders would be the pick if he remains on the board. Schefter seems to have the same line of thinking, and no matter what happens, Thursday is sure to be an eventful night.

Pittsburgh could also wait until 2026 to take a swing at quarterback, but it seems as if all options remain on the table with the draft just one day away.