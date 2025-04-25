‘That Could Be My Vet:’ Derrick Harmon Excited To ‘Pick’ Cam Heyward’s Brain

In the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. While Steelers team could’ve drafted a quarterback, they addressed the trenches instead. After their performance in the playoffs last year, that’s a good thing. Harmon has often been compared to Cam Heyward, and now, he’s excited to get to learn directly from the seven-time Pro Bowler.

“That was my first thought process when I got the call was, ‘I’m gonna be able to pick Cam’s brain, be under his wing,’” Harmon told reporters Thursday via radio station 93.7 The Fan. “That could be my vet now, and I can really learn from him because he’s been doing this forever, since I was a baby. So, it wouldn’t be no other way I would want it.”

Heyward has a wealth of knowledge to pass on, so it’s good to hear that Harmon is eager to learn from him. A 14-year veteran, Heyward still managed to have an elite 2024 season. He made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro. At 35 years old, that’s almost unbelievable for a defensive lineman.

However, there’s no guarantee that Heyward will continue to play at such a high level. Father Time is undefeated. The Steelers needed to inject youth and talent into their defensive line, and Harmon helps on both fronts. While he still has things he needs to work on, Heyward should be a fantastic mentor. Keeanu Benton has talked at length before about how helpful Heyward has been to him.

With Harmon garnering so many comparisons to Heyward, there might not be anyone better for him to learn from. Heyward also only has two years left on his contract, and as much as Steelers fans might want him to, he can’t play forever.

With Heyward, Benton, and Harmon, the Steelers might have their most fearsome front in years. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig are an elite stable of pass rushers, too. If things go well, the Steelers should field another fantastic defense in 2025. They’re probably ready to wash the bad taste out of their mouths from the end of 2024. Hopefully, they don’t collapse like that again in 2025.