Tannenbaum: ‘Tip Of The Cap’ If Steelers Get Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders And DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered this offseason with a handful of holes to fill. So far, they’ve made some improvements. DK Metcalf was acquired, which immediately improved the receiver room. They also made some solid depth signings on defense. However, the quarterback position still need an answer. Right now, their most likely option is Aaron Rodgers, but the idea of Pittsburgh drafting Shedeur Sanders is gaining steam as well after he visited the team Thursday.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum would be impressed if the Steelers manage to come away with all three of them.

“Go get Aaron Rodgers. Let’s win for today, develop for tomorrow,” Tannenbaum said Friday on Get Up. “What do good organizations do? They’re opportunistic. My gosh. If you’re the Steelers, and you come out of this offseason with DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers and Shedeur Sanders, tip of the cap. I think that’s an ideal result.”

The Steelers already have Metcalf under contract through nearly the next half-decade, so that part is locked in. In terms of their quarterback room, they’ve got some work to do if they want to accomplish the hat trick Tannenbaum presents.

Pittsburgh looks like, by far, the best option for Rodgers in 2025. However, he’s shown no signs of making a decision anytime soon. At this point, he may just be waiting until after the draft. Then, the QB market will look much different, and it could give him different opportunities.

That could complicate things for the Steelers because it’s looking more likely that Sanders could be available at the 21st overall selection. There are teams at the top of the draft, including the Browns and Giants, that could certainly convince themselves that Sanders is worth their first pick. However, some teams could view Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart more favorably.

At this point, there’s a pretty good idea of what the Steelers’ options are. They’ve made it clear that they’re waiting on Rodgers. However, that patience could run thin. The Steelers have spoken with essentially every top QB in this draft aside from Cam Ward. If the opportunity presents itself to draft one, the Steelers would have a hard time saying no.