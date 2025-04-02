‘Take It Or Don’t:’ Analyst Thinks Steelers Are ‘Owed An Answer’ From Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers likely has his reasons for waiting, this situation is really dragging on. Art Rooney II didn’t seem to think it would take this long. There’s no telling when a decision will come from Rodgers, either. Analyst and Cleveland Browns announcer Andrew Siciliano thinks Rodgers needs to give the Steelers an answer as soon as possible.

“Even though you may like the attention, I think they’re owed an answer,” Siciliano said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “If you don’t want to go there, that is fine. I would say, if you haven’t taken the job yet, you don’t want the job. It’s offered, you know what it is. Take it or don’t take it. The fact that you haven’t taken it yet means you probably are holding out for something else. If that’s the case, let them know.

“It’s okay. It’s totally fine. You don’t have to take the job. Go home and wait. Wait for your phone to ring. It’s going to ring. It may be in July or August; it may be in December because people get hurt. Go home and wait for it to ring if you don’t want the job. That is what I can’t get over. The Steelers deserve an answer.”

Many Steelers fans probably agree with Siciliano. The team has been waiting patiently on Rodgers and hasn’t imposed any kind of deadline on him. The Steelers have seemingly allowed Rodgers to dictate this situation.

Maybe their understanding means Rodgers owes them an answer. However, this is the first time Rodgers has ever been a free agent. He’s 41 years old, meaning the 2025 season could be his last one in the NFL. This isn’t a decision he should take lightly.

However, at a certain point, Rodgers has to make a decision. At the moment, the Steelers seem like his only option if he wants to play in 2025. He could wait for another opportunity to open up, like Siciliano suggests, but there’s no guarantee he’ll land with a team better than the Steelers. Rodgers still seems to have some juice left. With the Steelers, he could have a competitive season.

Aaron Rodgers really doesn’t owe the Steelers anything, either. Yes, they’ve been patient with him, but he didn’t force them into this position. Pittsburgh is stuck waiting on Rodgers because the Steelers missed out on other quarterbacks.

They couldn’t get a deal done with Justin Fields or Sam Darnold. They didn’t want Russell Wilson to return. Reportedly, the Steelers made an attempt to trade for Matthew Stafford, and that didn’t work. That leaves Rodgers as their best option.

Should Rodgers give the Steelers an answer sooner rather than later? That’s probably what the team wants, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to. Rodgers can do whatever he wants with his time. It might be frustrating, but that’s the reality of the situation. The Steelers could eventually turn elsewhere, but until then, the wait for Rodgers continues.