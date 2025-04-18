Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Safeties (2025)

Continuing our 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” series. Studying selections made in the Mike Tomlin era to create physical and athletic thresholds in each position examined. Then, applying those benchmarks to the 2025 draft class to see which of this year’s prospects fit best.
First, we’ll review the Steelers’ past selections, examine our criteria, and take a look at the 2025 safety class.
2024: RYAN WATTS
Height: 6027
Weight: 208
Bench: 10
40: 4.53
Vert: 40.5
Broad: 11’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.13
Three-Cone: 6.82
2021: TRE NORWOOD
Height: 5115
Weight: 192
Bench: 12
40: 4.58
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.45
Three-Cone: 7.65
2020: ANTOINE BROOKS JR.
Height: 5105
Weight: 220
Bench: 18
40: 4.64
Vert: 34.5″
Broad: N/A
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2018: TERRELL EDMUNDS
Height: 6004
Weight: 217
Bench: N/A
40: 4.47
Vert: 41.5″
Broad: 11’2″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2018: MARCUS ALLEN
Height: 6021
Weight: 215
Bench: 15
40: 4.63
Vert: 37″
Broad: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 7.13
2016: SEAN DAVIS
Height: 6010
Weight: 206
Bench: 21
40: 4.46
Vert: 37.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 3.97
Three-Cone: 6.64
2015: GEROD HOLLIMAN
Height: 5116
Weight: 218
Bench: 17
40: 4.62
Vert: 27″
Broad: 9’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.37
Three-Cone: 7.03
2013: SHAMARKO THOMAS
Height: 5087
Weight: 213
Bench: 28
40: 4.42
Vert: 40.5″
Broad: 11’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.26
Three-Cone: 6.84
2008: RYAN MUNDY
Height: 6010
Weight: 215
Bench: 21
40: 4.55
Vert: 36″
Broad: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.33
Three-Cone: 6.81
We’re counting Ryan Watts as a safety since that’s where the Steelers moved him after he played cornerback in college. Still, our criteria did not change. I thought the 40-time would be lowered and get faster, but it didn’t. So our criteria remains:
Height: 5’11+ (7 of 9)
Weight: 205+ (8 of 9)
Bench: 15+ (6 of 8)
40 Time: 4.65 or better (9 of 9)
Vert: 33″+ (8 of 9)
Broad: 10’3″+ (7 of 8)
Short Shuttle: Sub 4.4 (6 of 7)
Three-Cone: Sub 7.15 (6 of 7)
No 2025 prospect checked every single box. Not even South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori. That’s disappointing. Despite Emmanwori’s historic Combine workout, he didn’t participate in the shuttle drills, causing him to miss checking those boxes.
However, three prospects missed in just a single category.
One Box Away
Maxen Hook/Toledo: Weight (202)
Jonas Sanker/Virginia: Short Shuttle (4.48)
Hunter Wohler/Wisconsin: Bench (DNP)
Hook is an underrated prospect not getting much buzz, but he has good tape and has a solid chance to be drafted. Sanker is another athletic Virginia safety and could join former Cavalier Juan Thornhill in Pittsburgh. Wohler is one of my favorite Day 3 guys. It’s surprising a Badger didn’t bench.