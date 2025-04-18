Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Safeties (2025)

Continuing our 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” series. Studying selections made in the Mike Tomlin era to create physical and athletic thresholds in each position examined. Then, applying those benchmarks to the 2025 draft class to see which of this year’s prospects fit best.

First, we’ll review the Steelers’ past selections, examine our criteria, and take a look at the 2025 safety class.

2024: RYAN WATTS

Height: 6027

Weight: 208

Bench: 10

40: 4.53

Vert: 40.5

Broad: 11’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.13

Three-Cone: 6.82

2021: TRE NORWOOD

Height: 5115

Weight: 192

Bench: 12

40: 4.58

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.45

Three-Cone: 7.65

2020: ANTOINE BROOKS JR.

Height: 5105

Weight: 220

Bench: 18

40: 4.64

Vert: 34.5″

Broad: N/A

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2018: TERRELL EDMUNDS

Height: 6004

Weight: 217

Bench: N/A

40: 4.47

Vert: 41.5″

Broad: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2018: MARCUS ALLEN

Height: 6021

Weight: 215

Bench: 15

40: 4.63

Vert: 37″

Broad: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 7.13

2016: SEAN DAVIS

Height: 6010

Weight: 206

Bench: 21

40: 4.46

Vert: 37.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 3.97

Three-Cone: 6.64

2015: GEROD HOLLIMAN

Height: 5116

Weight: 218

Bench: 17

40: 4.62

Vert: 27″

Broad: 9’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.37

Three-Cone: 7.03

2013: SHAMARKO THOMAS

Height: 5087

Weight: 213

Bench: 28

40: 4.42

Vert: 40.5″

Broad: 11’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.26

Three-Cone: 6.84

2008: RYAN MUNDY

Height: 6010

Weight: 215

Bench: 21

40: 4.55

Vert: 36″

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three-Cone: 6.81

We’re counting Ryan Watts as a safety since that’s where the Steelers moved him after he played cornerback in college. Still, our criteria did not change. I thought the 40-time would be lowered and get faster, but it didn’t. So our criteria remains:

Height: 5’11+ (7 of 9)

Weight: 205+ (8 of 9)

Bench: 15+ (6 of 8)

40 Time: 4.65 or better (9 of 9)

Vert: 33″+ (8 of 9)

Broad: 10’3″+ (7 of 8)

Short Shuttle: Sub 4.4 (6 of 7)

Three-Cone: Sub 7.15 (6 of 7)

No 2025 prospect checked every single box. Not even South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori. That’s disappointing. Despite Emmanwori’s historic Combine workout, he didn’t participate in the shuttle drills, causing him to miss checking those boxes.

However, three prospects missed in just a single category.

One Box Away

Maxen Hook/Toledo: Weight (202)

Jonas Sanker/Virginia: Short Shuttle (4.48)

Hunter Wohler/Wisconsin: Bench (DNP)

Hook is an underrated prospect not getting much buzz, but he has good tape and has a solid chance to be drafted. Sanker is another athletic Virginia safety and could join former Cavalier Juan Thornhill in Pittsburgh. Wohler is one of my favorite Day 3 guys. It’s surprising a Badger didn’t bench.

Previous “What They Look For” Studies

Defensive End

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Running Back