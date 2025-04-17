Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Inside Linebackers

Running through our final Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2025 NFL Draft study to identify which of this year’s prospects fit best with how the team has drafted in the past. Today, highlighting the inside linebackers.
As always, we’ll review the previous inside linebackers taken in the Mike Tomlin era, determine physical and athletic thresholds, and see who from 2025 fits best.
2024: PAYTON WILSON
Height: 6037
Weight: 233
Arm Length: 30 1/2
Hand Size: 9
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.43
Vert: 34.5
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.20
Three-Cone: 6.85
2022: MARK ROBINSON
Height: 5114
Weight: 230
Arm Length: 29 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
Bench Press: 34
40: 4.69
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.38
Three-Cone: 7.35
2021: BUDDY JOHNSON
Height: 6004
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 31 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 7/8″
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.58
Vert: 38.5″
Broad: 10’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.07
Three-Cone: 7.09
2019: DEVIN BUSH
Height: 5110
Weight: 229
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
Bench Press: 21
40: 4.43
Vert: 40.5″
Broad: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three-Cone: 6.93
ULYSEES GILBERT III
Height: 6001
Weight: 224
Arm Length: 31 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.51
Vert: 39.5″
Broad: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.43
Three-Cone: 7.03
2016: TYLER MATAKEVICH
Height: 6000
Weight: 238
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
Bench Press: 22
40: 4.81
Vert: 31″
Broad: 9’4″
Short Shuttle: 4.50
Three-Cone: 7.19
2014: RYAN SHAZIER
Height: 6011
Weight: 237
Arm Length: 32 3/8″
Hand Size: 10″
Bench Press: 25
40: N/A
Vert: 42″
Broad: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.21
Three-Cone: 6.91
JORDAN ZUMWALT
Height: 6040
Weight: 235
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 3/4″
Bench Press: N/A
40: 4.76
Vert: 33″
Broad: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 6.99
2013: VINCE WILLIAMS
Height: 6006
Weight: 233
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
40: N/A
Vert: 32.5″
Broad: 9’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.67
Three-Cone: 7.53
2012: SEAN SPENCE
Height: 5113
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 31 1/2″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
Bench Press: 12
40: 4.71
Vert: 33.5″
Broad: 9’11”
Short Shuttle: 4.28
Three-Cone: 7.46
2010: STEVENSON SYLVESTER
Height: 6021
Weight: 231
Arm Length: 33 3/4″
Hand Size: 10 1/8″
Bench Press: 23
40: 4.78
Vert: 30.5″
Broad: 8’9″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2008: MIKE HUMPAL
Height: 6024
Weight: 244
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 10″
Bench Press: 20
40: 4.82
Vert: 38″
Broad: 10’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 7.07
2007: LAWRENCE TIMMONS
Height: 6007
Weight: 234
Arm Length: 32 1/8″
Hand Size: 9 5/8″
Bench Press: 25
40: 4.7
Vert: 35″
Broad: 10’3″
Short Shuttle: 4.32
Three-Cone: 6.89
The Steelers selected Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It changes our criteria slightly to reflect as:
Height: 6’0”+ (10 of 13 drafted)
Weight: 225+ pounds (11 of 12)
Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 12)
Hand Size: 9+ inches (11 of 12)
40 Time: 4.8 seconds or better (9 of 11)
Bench Press: 20+ reps (8 of 9)
Vert: 33+ inches (10 of 13)
Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (10 of 11)
Three-Cone: 7.35 seconds (10 of 12)
The one change here is an increase in the vertical from 32 to 33 inches. Knowing that, three Combine-invited linebackers checked every box.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|Hand Size
|40 Time
|Bench
|Vert
|SS
|3 Cone
|Teddye Buchanan/California
|6021
|233
|32 1/2
|9 3/8
|4.60
|26
|40
|4.27
|7.24
|Cody Lindenberg/Minnesota
|6023
|236
|32 3/4
|9
|4.73
|20
|36.5
|4.32
|7.01
|Cody Simon/Ohio State
|6017
|232
|31 1/4
|9 3/4
|4.61
|21
|33.5
|4.38
|7.19
Buchanan is one of my favorites, and he has earnestly boosted his stock throughout the pre-draft process. All three names here are likely Day 3 selections, projected to be taken between the fifth and seventh rounds.
Several prospects missed in just one category.
One Box Away
Jeffrey Bassa/Oregon: Short Shuttle (DNP)
Carson Bruener/Washington: Bench (DNP)
Kobe King/Penn State: Vert (DNP)
Jack Kiser/Notre Dame: Arm Length (30 3/8)
Demetrius Knight/South Carolina: Vert (31.5)
Kain Medrano/UCLA: Bench (DNP)
Four of the six missed due to a lack of participation. Bruener is the most recognizable name on the list, son of former Steelers tight end and current scout Mark Bruener. Inside linebacker is far from a “need,” but it wouldn’t be a shock if someone like Bruener was selected in, say, the sixth round.