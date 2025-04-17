Study: What The Steelers Look For Drafting Inside Linebackers

Running through our final Pittsburgh Steelers “what they look for” 2025 NFL Draft study to identify which of this year’s prospects fit best with how the team has drafted in the past. Today, highlighting the inside linebackers.

As always, we’ll review the previous inside linebackers taken in the Mike Tomlin era, determine physical and athletic thresholds, and see who from 2025 fits best.

2024: PAYTON WILSON

Height: 6037

Weight: 233

Arm Length: 30 1/2

Hand Size: 9

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.43

Vert: 34.5

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.20

Three-Cone: 6.85

2022: MARK ROBINSON

Height: 5114

Weight: 230

Arm Length: 29 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

Bench Press: 34

40: 4.69

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.38

Three-Cone: 7.35

2021: BUDDY JOHNSON

Height: 6004

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 31 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 7/8″

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.58

Vert: 38.5″

Broad: 10’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.07

Three-Cone: 7.09

2019: DEVIN BUSH

Height: 5110

Weight: 229

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench Press: 21

40: 4.43

Vert: 40.5″

Broad: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three-Cone: 6.93

ULYSEES GILBERT III

Height: 6001

Weight: 224

Arm Length: 31 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.51

Vert: 39.5″

Broad: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.43

Three-Cone: 7.03

2016: TYLER MATAKEVICH

Height: 6000

Weight: 238

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

Bench Press: 22

40: 4.81

Vert: 31″

Broad: 9’4″

Short Shuttle: 4.50

Three-Cone: 7.19

2014: RYAN SHAZIER

Height: 6011

Weight: 237

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Hand Size: 10″

Bench Press: 25

40: N/A

Vert: 42″

Broad: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.21

Three-Cone: 6.91

JORDAN ZUMWALT

Height: 6040

Weight: 235

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 3/4″

Bench Press: N/A

40: 4.76

Vert: 33″

Broad: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 6.99

2013: VINCE WILLIAMS

Height: 6006

Weight: 233

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

40: N/A

Vert: 32.5″

Broad: 9’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.67

Three-Cone: 7.53

2012: SEAN SPENCE

Height: 5113

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 31 1/2″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

Bench Press: 12

40: 4.71

Vert: 33.5″

Broad: 9’11”

Short Shuttle: 4.28

Three-Cone: 7.46

2010: STEVENSON SYLVESTER

Height: 6021

Weight: 231

Arm Length: 33 3/4″

Hand Size: 10 1/8″

Bench Press: 23

40: 4.78

Vert: 30.5″

Broad: 8’9″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2008: MIKE HUMPAL

Height: 6024

Weight: 244

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 10″

Bench Press: 20

40: 4.82

Vert: 38″

Broad: 10’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 7.07

2007: LAWRENCE TIMMONS

Height: 6007

Weight: 234

Arm Length: 32 1/8″

Hand Size: 9 5/8″

Bench Press: 25

40: 4.7

Vert: 35″

Broad: 10’3″

Short Shuttle: 4.32

Three-Cone: 6.89

The Steelers selected Payton Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It changes our criteria slightly to reflect as:

Height: 6’0”+ (10 of 13 drafted)

Weight: 225+ pounds (11 of 12)

Arm Length: 31+ inches (10 of 12)

Hand Size: 9+ inches (11 of 12)

40 Time: 4.8 seconds or better (9 of 11)

Bench Press: 20+ reps (8 of 9)

Vert: 33+ inches (10 of 13)

Short Shuttle: 4.4 seconds (10 of 11)

Three-Cone: 7.35 seconds (10 of 12)

The one change here is an increase in the vertical from 32 to 33 inches. Knowing that, three Combine-invited linebackers checked every box.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length Hand Size 40 Time Bench Vert SS 3 Cone Teddye Buchanan/California 6021 233 32 1/2 9 3/8 4.60 26 40 4.27 7.24 Cody Lindenberg/Minnesota 6023 236 32 3/4 9 4.73 20 36.5 4.32 7.01 Cody Simon/Ohio State 6017 232 31 1/4 9 3/4 4.61 21 33.5 4.38 7.19

Buchanan is one of my favorites, and he has earnestly boosted his stock throughout the pre-draft process. All three names here are likely Day 3 selections, projected to be taken between the fifth and seventh rounds.

Several prospects missed in just one category.

One Box Away

Jeffrey Bassa/Oregon: Short Shuttle (DNP)

Carson Bruener/Washington: Bench (DNP)

Kobe King/Penn State: Vert (DNP)

Jack Kiser/Notre Dame: Arm Length (30 3/8)

Demetrius Knight/South Carolina: Vert (31.5)

Kain Medrano/UCLA: Bench (DNP)

Four of the six missed due to a lack of participation. Bruener is the most recognizable name on the list, son of former Steelers tight end and current scout Mark Bruener. Inside linebacker is far from a “need,” but it wouldn’t be a shock if someone like Bruener was selected in, say, the sixth round.

Previous ‘What They Look For’ Studies

Defensive End

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Running Back