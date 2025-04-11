Study: What The Steelers Look For When Drafting Cornerbacks (2025)

We’re continuing our annual Pittsburgh Steelers draft series of what the team looks for position-by-position. Using their draft history to determine physical and athletic thresholds to see which 2025 prospects check the most boxes. Today, we’re checking out cornerbacks to see who fits best.
As always, we’ll review the team’s draft history before applying that criteria to this year’s group.
2023: JOEY PORTER JR.
Height: 6024
Weight: 198
Arm Length: 34″
Hand Size: 10″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 10’11”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
CORY TRICE JR.
Height: 6033
Weight: 205
Arm Length: 32 3/8″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
40 Time: 4.47
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 11’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.06
Three-Cone: 6.70
2019: JUSTIN LAYNE
Height: 6016
Weight: 192
Arm Length: 33″
Hand Size: 9 1/4″
40 Time: 4.51
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 11’2″
Short Shuttle: 4.09
Three-Cone: 6.90
2017: CAM SUTTON
Height: 5110
Weight: 188
Arm Length: 30″
Hand Size: 8 1/4″
40 Time: 4.52
Vertical: 34″
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: 6.81
BRIAN ALLEN
Height: 6027
Weight: 215
Arm Length: 34″
Hand Size: 10″
40 Time: 4.43
Vertical: 38″
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: 4.34
Three-Cone: 6.64
2016: ARTIE BURNS
Height: 5117
Weight: 193
Arm Length: 33 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33″
Broad Jump: 10’4″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2015: SENQUEZ GOLSON
Height: 5085
Weight: 176
Arm Length: 29 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.46
Vertical: 33.5″
Broad Jump: 10’0″
Short Shuttle: 4.20
Three-Cone: 6.81
DORAN GRANT
Height: 5102
Weight: 200
Arm Length: 30 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/8″
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 10’5″
Short Shuttle: 4.33
Three-Cone: N/A
2014: SHAQ RICHARDSON
Height: 6001
Weight: 194
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 10’7″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2013: TERRY HAWTHORNE
Height: 5116
Weight: 195
Arm Length: 31 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 7/8″
40 Time: 4.44
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 9’8″
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
2012: TERRENCE FREDERICK
Height: 5100
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31 1/8″
Hand Size: 9 1/8″
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 35″
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.03
Three-Cone: 6.59
2011: CURTIS BROWN
Height: 5115
Weight: 185
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: 4.54
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad Jump: 10’6″
Short Shuttle: 4.00
Three-Cone: 6.59
CORTEZ ALLEN
Height: 6012
Weight: 197
Arm Length: 32 1/4″
Hand Size: 8 5/8″
40 Time: 4.53
Vertical: 37.5″
Broad Jump: 10’9″
Short Shuttle: 4.01
Three-Cone: 6.76
2010: CREZDON BUTLER
Height: 5116
Weight: 191
Arm Length: 32″
Hand Size: 8 3/4″
40 Time: 4.49
Vertical: 39.5″
Broad Jump: 10’1″
Short Shuttle: 4.23
Three-Cone: 7.08
2009: KEENAN LEWIS
Height: 6007
Weight: 208
Arm Length: 32 3/4″
Hand Size: 9 3/4″
40 Time: 4.55
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 10’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
JOE BURNETT
Height: 5093
Weight: 192
Arm Length: N/A
Hand Size: N/A
40 Time: 4.62
Vertical: 35.5″
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: 4.25
Three-Cone: 6.68
2007: WILLIAM GAY
Height: 5101
Weight: 187
Arm Length: 31″
Hand Size: 9 1/2″
40 Time: N/A
Vertical: 38.5″
Broad Jump: 9’10”
Short Shuttle: N/A
Three-Cone: N/A
The Steelers drafted Ryan Watts last year but I’m excluding him since the team viewed and immediately converted him to safety (though it’s worth mentioning Watts was the only cornerback to check all of our boxes in 2024’s study).
While the criteria would be otherwise unchanged, I decided to remove the shuttle requirements entirely. Less than half of the Steelers’ drafted prospects participated in them, and something so infrequent shouldn’t weigh down who qualifies.
With that, our new 2025 criteria is:
Height 5’11″+ (12 of 16)
190 pounds (12 of 16)
31+ inch arms (12 of 15)
4.55 40 or lower (13 of 14)
35+ inch vertical (14 of 16)
10’0″+ inch broad (13 of 16)
Despite what appears to be attainable benchmarks, only one 2025 Combine-invite cornerback checked every box.
|Name/School
|Height
|Weight
|Arm Length
|40 Time
|Vert
|Broad
|Darien Porter/Iowa State
|6027
|195
|33 1/8
|4.30
|36
|10’11″
Porter is a new-age type of Steelers’ cornerback in the Joey Porter Jr. type of mold. A former wide receiver with limited experience, he’s likely to be drafted on Day Two.
Many more prospects missed in just one category:
One Box Away
B.J. Adams/UCF: Weight (182)
Trey Amos/Ole Miss: Vert (32.5)
Jahdae Barron/Texas: Height (5106)
Zah Frazier/UTSA: Weight (187)
Maxwell Hairston/Kentucky: Weight (183)
Jordan Hancock/Ohio State: Length (30 3/4)
Jermari Harris/Iowa: 40 (DNP)
Bilhal Kone/Western Michigan: Length (30 7/8)
Robert Longerbeam/Rutgers: Weight (175)
Jason Marshall Jr./Florida: Length (30 1/4)
Caleb Ransaw/Tulane: Length (30 3/4)
Isas Waxter/Villanova: 40 (4.56)
Numerous names on the list. The “closest” to checking every box was Barron, a first-rounder who missed the height threshold by a quarter inch. Frazier, a ball-hawk with just one year of starting experience, missed weight by three pounds. Hancock missed length by a quarter inch (I’m sure there will be no jokes about this in the comments), while Kone was even closer, off by one-eighth of an inch. Waxter missed the 40 by .01 seconds.
Most of this list consists of Day Three names. Exceptions include Barron, Amos, and Hairston. Amos is on the Steelers’ pre-draft visit list.
For those wondering, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas, who also came in for a visit, didn’t participate in the vert and missed the 40-time threshold with a reported 4.6 at his Pro Day.