Study: What The Steelers Look For When Drafting Cornerbacks (2025)

We’re continuing our annual Pittsburgh Steelers draft series of what the team looks for position-by-position. Using their draft history to determine physical and athletic thresholds to see which 2025 prospects check the most boxes. Today, we’re checking out cornerbacks to see who fits best.

As always, we’ll review the team’s draft history before applying that criteria to this year’s group.

2023: JOEY PORTER JR.

Height: 6024

Weight: 198

Arm Length: 34″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10’11”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

CORY TRICE JR.

Height: 6033

Weight: 205

Arm Length: 32 3/8″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

40 Time: 4.47

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 11’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.06

Three-Cone: 6.70

2019: JUSTIN LAYNE

Height: 6016

Weight: 192

Arm Length: 33″

Hand Size: 9 1/4″

40 Time: 4.51

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 11’2″

Short Shuttle: 4.09

Three-Cone: 6.90

2017: CAM SUTTON

Height: 5110

Weight: 188

Arm Length: 30″

Hand Size: 8 1/4″

40 Time: 4.52

Vertical: 34″

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: 6.81

BRIAN ALLEN

Height: 6027

Weight: 215

Arm Length: 34″

Hand Size: 10″

40 Time: 4.43

Vertical: 38″

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: 4.34

Three-Cone: 6.64

2016: ARTIE BURNS

Height: 5117

Weight: 193

Arm Length: 33 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33″

Broad Jump: 10’4″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2015: SENQUEZ GOLSON

Height: 5085

Weight: 176

Arm Length: 29 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.46

Vertical: 33.5″

Broad Jump: 10’0″

Short Shuttle: 4.20

Three-Cone: 6.81

DORAN GRANT

Height: 5102

Weight: 200

Arm Length: 30 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 10’5″

Short Shuttle: 4.33

Three-Cone: N/A

2014: SHAQ RICHARDSON

Height: 6001

Weight: 194

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’7″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2013: TERRY HAWTHORNE

Height: 5116

Weight: 195

Arm Length: 31 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 7/8″

40 Time: 4.44

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

2012: TERRENCE FREDERICK

Height: 5100

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31 1/8″

Hand Size: 9 1/8″

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 35″

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.03

Three-Cone: 6.59

2011: CURTIS BROWN

Height: 5115

Weight: 185

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: 4.54

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad Jump: 10’6″

Short Shuttle: 4.00

Three-Cone: 6.59

CORTEZ ALLEN

Height: 6012

Weight: 197

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Hand Size: 8 5/8″

40 Time: 4.53

Vertical: 37.5″

Broad Jump: 10’9″

Short Shuttle: 4.01

Three-Cone: 6.76

2010: CREZDON BUTLER

Height: 5116

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 32″

Hand Size: 8 3/4″

40 Time: 4.49

Vertical: 39.5″

Broad Jump: 10’1″

Short Shuttle: 4.23

Three-Cone: 7.08

2009: KEENAN LEWIS

Height: 6007

Weight: 208

Arm Length: 32 3/4″

Hand Size: 9 3/4″

40 Time: 4.55

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 10’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

JOE BURNETT

Height: 5093

Weight: 192

Arm Length: N/A

Hand Size: N/A

40 Time: 4.62

Vertical: 35.5″

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: 4.25

Three-Cone: 6.68

2007: WILLIAM GAY

Height: 5101

Weight: 187

Arm Length: 31″

Hand Size: 9 1/2″

40 Time: N/A

Vertical: 38.5″

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Short Shuttle: N/A

Three-Cone: N/A

The Steelers drafted Ryan Watts last year but I’m excluding him since the team viewed and immediately converted him to safety (though it’s worth mentioning Watts was the only cornerback to check all of our boxes in 2024’s study).

While the criteria would be otherwise unchanged, I decided to remove the shuttle requirements entirely. Less than half of the Steelers’ drafted prospects participated in them, and something so infrequent shouldn’t weigh down who qualifies.

With that, our new 2025 criteria is:

Height 5’11″+ (12 of 16)

190 pounds (12 of 16)

31+ inch arms (12 of 15)

4.55 40 or lower (13 of 14)

35+ inch vertical (14 of 16)

10’0″+ inch broad (13 of 16)

Despite what appears to be attainable benchmarks, only one 2025 Combine-invite cornerback checked every box.

Name/School Height Weight Arm Length 40 Time Vert Broad Darien Porter/Iowa State 6027 195 33 1/8 4.30 36 10’11″

Porter is a new-age type of Steelers’ cornerback in the Joey Porter Jr. type of mold. A former wide receiver with limited experience, he’s likely to be drafted on Day Two.

Many more prospects missed in just one category:

One Box Away

B.J. Adams/UCF: Weight (182)

Trey Amos/Ole Miss: Vert (32.5)

Jahdae Barron/Texas: Height (5106)

Zah Frazier/UTSA: Weight (187)

Maxwell Hairston/Kentucky: Weight (183)

Jordan Hancock/Ohio State: Length (30 3/4)

Jermari Harris/Iowa: 40 (DNP)

Bilhal Kone/Western Michigan: Length (30 7/8)

Robert Longerbeam/Rutgers: Weight (175)

Jason Marshall Jr./Florida: Length (30 1/4)

Caleb Ransaw/Tulane: Length (30 3/4)

Isas Waxter/Villanova: 40 (4.56)

Numerous names on the list. The “closest” to checking every box was Barron, a first-rounder who missed the height threshold by a quarter inch. Frazier, a ball-hawk with just one year of starting experience, missed weight by three pounds. Hancock missed length by a quarter inch (I’m sure there will be no jokes about this in the comments), while Kone was even closer, off by one-eighth of an inch. Waxter missed the 40 by .01 seconds.

Most of this list consists of Day Three names. Exceptions include Barron, Amos, and Hairston. Amos is on the Steelers’ pre-draft visit list.

For those wondering, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas, who also came in for a visit, didn’t participate in the vert and missed the 40-time threshold with a reported 4.6 at his Pro Day.

