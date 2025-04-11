‘Still Don’t Think It’s Holding:’ Former Cowboys OL Zack Martin Disagrees With Penalty On Him In Steelers Game

Zack Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Martin was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2014-2024 before retiring this offseason. He was consistently the best guard in the league, making nine Pro Bowls, being named a second-team All-Pro twice, and a first-team All-Pro seven times. He’s also famous for almost never holding, only getting flagged for it seven times in his career. One of those calls has stuck with him, and it happened to come against the Pittsburgh Steelers almost a decade ago.

More All-Pros than holding calls is HOF-level consistency from Zack Martin ⭐ pic.twitter.com/PXzb4vhc04 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 21, 2025

“I have one that I know for sure that I was pissed about at the time, and I’ve seen it since and I still don’t think it’s a holding,” Martin said Friday on Green Light with Chris Long. “We played a game in Pittsburgh in 2016, down to the wire. It was on [Ryan] Shazier.

“We were running duo, and he fired in the A gap and I kind of gulfed him up and they got me for a hold, but he dove at the last second. That one sticks with me.”

That game was exciting, with the Steelers almost coming away with the win. It’s probably most remembered for Ben Roethlisberger’s fake spike touchdown in the fourth quarter. Although the Cowboys escaped with victory, Martin still isn’t happy about that penalty.

That play came with just over a minute left in the first quarter. The Cowboys had the ball at their own 20-yard line, and they handed it off to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott ran right beside Martin, who was blocking Shazier. Looking at the play, it is a tough call to make.

While in real time it might look like Martin was holding Shazier, upon closer inspection, things might not be so cut and dry. It looks like Shazier tried to dive, like Martin said. As a result, Shazier’s momentum might have thrown Martin off balance, dragging them to the ground and making it seem like Shazier was being held.

It doesn’t look like Martin is holding Shazier with his right hand. However, it’s tough to see what his left arm is doing. Maybe that’s where the hold came in. It’s a tricky call that is easier to analyze in hindsight. As the play was happening, it probably looked like a hold.

It’s tough to say for certain whether Martin is right or not. Ultimately, it will stand as one of the few holding penalties called on Martin.

Also, it’s important to note that Martin’s penalty didn’t matter. Two plays later, the Cowboys scored an 83-yard touchdown. They didn’t let that minor setback stop them. Really, the Steelers are the ones who should still be upset about that game. In a year where they had Super Bowl aspirations, they fell to the young Cowboys. Pittsburgh had numerous opportunities to win that game too.