Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Think Steelers Should ‘Expose’ Young QB To Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are completely resetting their quarterback room for the second year in a row. However, they are also presented with a unique opportunity. The Steelers have been in contact with Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason, who presents a chance to win in 2025.

The Steelers also have a chance to land their quarterback of the future at the 21st overall pick in the draft. If the Steelers accomplish both of those feats, they’d allow their young quarterback to sit under Rodgers’ wing for the 2025 season, with both being under contract. However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think that’s a good idea.

“Ain’t nobody questioning the credentials, the acumen, the cerebral brilliance of Aaron Rodgers,” Smith said on First Take on Friday. “They’re questioning the willingness. The willingness to teach. The willingness to prep somebody… When you are on-camera, acknowledging and admitting you got personal issues that you have to deal with, and you don’t know whether you’re gonna retire or play or whatever, that’s not somebody I want my young quarterback exposed to because at this particular moment in time he’s devoid of that passion, it seems.”

Smith makes it clear he means no disrespect to Rodgers, but he does have a decent opinion here. Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. It was his first time speaking to the public during his free agency endeavor. He spoke positively of the Steelers, specifically Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.

With that said, it’s hard to argue with the idea that he sounded like somebody considering retirement. He spoke about issues going on in his personal life. Those have prevented him from making an official decision on the 2025 season. Obviously, he’s not to blame for that, and he does deserve the time to deal with them.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t carry any blame for not being committed to the game of football right now. That said, that’s not the ideal situation to pair a rookie quarterback with. Rodgers has a lot of things he could teach a rookie, which they just wouldn’t be able to get from any other mentor. He also mentioned that he doesn’t mind what his prospective teams do in the draft, signaling that he’d be fine if the Steelers did select a quarterback.

Still, part of the experience for a rookie sitting behind a veteran is getting a grip on the NFL’s everyday life. Rookies can learn much from watching veterans prepare for practice and games, set routines, and go about their business. If Pittsburgh’s potential rookie is watching Rodgers be half-motivated, it’s not the best example.

Having Mike Tomlin in the organization helps in that regard. Still, Aaron Rodgers’ motivation ahead of the 2025 season is unclear. That’s not great for Pittsburgh and probably not what a quarterback is looking for in a mentor.