Steelers ‘Very Confident’ In Jaylen Warren’s Lead-Back Ability With Najee Harris Gone

There is a scenario in which the Steelers could pay Jaylen Warren more this season than Najee Harris will earn. Harris, their former first-round pick, signed a one-year contract with the Chargers, holding a $5.25 million base value. Though it offers $4 million in incentives, the base value is slightly less than Warren’s second-round restricted free agent tender.

We don’t know exactly where Pittsburgh was on Harris. There were reports of the two sides talking, but nothing about an actual contract offer. Instead, the Steelers placed a high tender on Jaylen Warren, which perhaps would not have been necessary.

Doing so made things less complicated, however, as it made sure the Steelers wouldn’t have competition for Warren. And given that, as of now, he is their lead back, being free of entanglements is a good thing. With the turnover at the running back position, HC Mike Tomlin weighed in during the annual league meetings.

“I’m very confident in Jaylen Warren”, Tomlin said, via the Steelers’ website, when asked about his starting capability if necessary. Pressed further about roles, he said, “I think division of labor is much too early to speculate on some of those things. Oftentimes, division of labor is dictated by the collection of talent, and we’re still in the process of acquiring players”.

With Jaylen Warren gone, the Steelers are filling in around Warren. They did sign Kenneth Gainwell from the Eagles via free agency, but he should be squarely behind Warren on the depth chart. The Steelers are very likely to draft a running back, though short of a first-round pick, Warren is likely to lead the way.

It’s worth noting that a week ago, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said he expects Warren to give way to a rookie. While he wasn’t in favor of drafting a running back in the first round, he said sources told him not to rule it out.

The Steelers have no second-round pick, so a third- or fourth-round pick may be more realistic to find Warren’s roommate. They are doing their due diligence with the top names at the position, though, a fact we cannot ignore. Most prefer Ashton Jeanty as the only realistic first-round option, but there is also Omarion Hampton and TreVeyon Henderson.

The Steelers first signed Jaylen Warren as a college free agent in 2022. In 48 games since, he has rushed for 1,674 yards, adding 894 receiving yards, with six touchdowns. He has a career 4.8 yards per carry, but he does have seven fumbles, as well.

Warren is coming off a disappointing season marred by injury, which saw him score just once. While he still played over 400 snaps, a fair portion of that came while still limited physically. He finished the season with 511 yards on 120 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt.

During the 2023 season, Warren became the rare Steelers rookie undrafted free agent to post 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage. That year, he rushed for 784 yards on 149 attempts, adding 370 receiving yards. His only blemish was his four fumbles, though he was somewhat better in that department last year. And he had better be if he is to be the Steelers’ lead back, given how highly Tomlin values ball security.