Steelers Stock Watch – P Corliss Waitman

Player: P Corliss Waitman

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: After filling in for the Steelers last year, Corliss Waitman will likely be looking for a new job. With Cameron Johnston making a fine recovery from a torn ACL, he should retake the punting position. Pittsburgh will hold on to him, however, surely hoping they can wrangle a trade.

One would expect a team to set a new franchise punting record after signing a punter to a big contract. That’s what the Steelers got after signing Cameron Johnston; only Corliss Waitman set the record. With the best gross punting average in team history, he is set to lose his job.

Waitman, of course, was only on the roster because Johnston tore his ACL in the season opener. As I’ve written multiple times previously, while his franchise-record mark last year was great in terms of Steelers history, it was still only average across the NFL in today’s game. If anything, that just shows how far behind they’ve been in the punting game.

Johnston only got off two punts before tearing his ACL. Fortunately for the Steelers, they were able to poach Corliss Waitman off the Patriots’ practice squad. He took over for the rest of the season and, with few blemishes, handled the job well.

This isn’t Waitman’s first rodeo with the Steelers, of course. They were the first team to sign him as an undrafted free agent coming out of college. When Pressley Harvin III missed two games as a rookie due to deaths in the family, he stepped in and played well.

That helped him earn a job the following year with the Broncos, but that didn’t turn into a long-term option. With a strong performance last season with the Steelers, however, his name should be circulating again.

The Steelers have Waitman under contract, and it should stay that way through the summer. I don’t anticipate an “open” competition, with Cameron Johnston only needing to prove he is healthy to reclaim his starting role. But I bet the Steelers are hoping Waitman balls out. If he does, they should be able to parlay that into a trade. Even if it is a swap of late-round picks, it’s better than nothing for a player you can’t hang onto.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. Once the dust settles on free agency, we turn our attention to the draft, and so on. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?