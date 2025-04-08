Steelers Stock Watch – OT Calvin Anderson

Player: OT Calvin Anderson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: It took a while, but the Steelers finally re-signed OT Calvin Anderson. Brought back on a two-year deal, the figures are otherwise not yet disclosed. Based on the current roster, he profiles as the Steelers’ swing tackle. There is still an opportunity for them to upgrade that swing tackle role, but for now, he is OT3.

Having recently turned 29 years old, Calvin Anderson has been around for a while. He began his NFL career in 2019, though he has only 908 snaps under his belt since then. The Steeler signed him in late September, and he played all of 11 offensive snaps. Most of them were in garbage time in Week 6 against the Raiders. His most notable snap came in Week 8, checking in for one snap at left tackle in the red zone. He promptly gave up a sack.

Anderson only lasted one more game before going down with an injury, the Steelers placing him on IR. He did return in time for the postseason, dressing but not playing against the Ravens. Though they barely saw him, the Steelers evidently saw enough to want him back.

Or at least, they felt pressured to do something. Earlier this offseason, the Steelers lost Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, and Calvin Anderson was surely affordable. The depth at tackle quickly became perilously thin, practically down to Dylan Cook. And Cook spent last season on the practice squad.

Calvin Anderson isn’t going to move the needle for most people, but his re-signing addresses one crucial need. The Steelers needed a swing tackle in a bad way this offseason. He might not be the ideal solution, but he is at least an option. Probably better than kicking Spencer Anderson out to tackle.

Equally important, he helps fill a hole before the draft. The Steelers might feel less pressured to draft a tackle for depth now that they have Calvin Anderson. They might still want to add another tackle, but they could turn to veteran free agency after the draft.

With the new league year underway and the Steelers turning their roster over, it’s once again time to “take stock”. It took a while, but we finally saw some of that change the team talked about after the season ended. Certainly, the move to trade for WR DK Metcalf qualifies as a change, not to mention the accompanying contract.

There is still a long way to go before we know what this Steelers team is going to look like. Once the dust settles on free agency, we turn our attention to the draft, and so on. What other moves might the team make, perhaps unexpected acquisitions or departures? If they traded for one player, they could certainly trade for another, or trade one away. This is a Steelers team starving for postseason success, but how desperate are they for a playoff win in 2025?