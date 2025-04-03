Steelers Stock Watch – DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Player: DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The fact that the Steelers chose to re-sign Isaiahh Loudermilk at all is a win for him. Add to that the lack of quality veteran reinforcements and he enters the draft in relatively good standing. At least in terms of making the 53-man roster, he may currently be on the inside of the bubble.

The draft can radically shift the conversation, but right now, Isaiahh Loudermilk seems to be in decent position. if the barometer for him is making the team, he is probably in reasonable position to do so for now. And that’s probably not exactly where the Steelers wanted to be.

The Steelers entered the offseason knowing that they needed to upgrade the defensive line. They knew the draft class would be deep, but they also wanted to reinforce themselves with a veteran. They reportedly wanted Javon Kinlaw, but he priced himself out of their range. In addition to re-signing Loudermilk, they only made low-level veteran moves.

Even assuming Daniel Ekuale makes the team, he only replaces Larry Ogunjobi on the 53-man roster. That still leaves room for Isaiahh Loudermilk to return for another season with the Steelers, entering the draft, at least.

But this is a discussion we will have to revisit after the draft, especially in light of free agency. Perhaps in a weaker year for rookies, the Steelers would have been more willing to pay a premium in free agency. But it seems clear that they resolved to improve the defensive line in the draft and rely on veterans like Loudermilk for insulation.

A former fifth-round pick, Isaiahh Loudermilk just completed his rookie contract with the Steelers. He re-signed on a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit deal, and certainly isn’t a lock to make the team. But he has been in a similar position during his entire career, and always managed to make the roster.

The fact that he can also help out on special teams is a significant feather in his cap to boot. But if the Steelers draft two defensive linemen, Loudermilk could be in trouble. Or at least on the practice squad, which really wouldn’t be so bad.

