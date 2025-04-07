Steelers Re-Sign OT Calvin Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, the team announced moments ago. Per the organization, it’s a two-year contract to secure much-needed tackle depth behind starters Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu.

Anderson spent part of the 2024 season with Pittsburgh. Signed in September after early-season injuries piled up along the offensive line, including losing rookie OT Troy Fautanu for the season, he spent most of the season as a backup. Anderson appeared in four games and logged only 11 offensive snaps. His most extensive action came in a Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, logging nine snaps in a comfortable win.

Two weeks later, he briefly subbed in for an injured Dan Moore Jr., giving up a sack in a victory over the New York Giants.

Inactive after the team’s bye week, Anderson suffered a groin injury during practice in December and was placed on injured reserve. He returned to practice ahead of the team’s playoff game and was activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster and dressed but didn’t see action in the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Undrafted in 2020, Calvin Anderson began his career with the Denver Broncos. Spending three years there, he appeared in 41 games with 12 starts. He signed with the New England Patriots for the 2023 season but was limited to just two games after dealing with a serious case of malaria shortly before training camp followed by a heart injury suffered during practice later in the year. Anderson recently spoke out in support of funding medical research while sharing his story.

With experience at both tackle spots, Anderson will provide depth the Steelers were otherwise missing. He is the fourth offensive tackle on the team joining Jones, Fautanu, and Dylan Cook. Pittsburgh still could look to add offensive line depth in draft and the remainder of the offseason, a strength of the unit a year ago tested by early-season injuries.