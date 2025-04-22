Steelers Send Large Contigent To CB Benjamin Morrison’s Private Draft Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one last stop on their Pro Day trail. While it wasn’t an official Pro Day held by a school, Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison held a private workout for NFL teams at Brophy College Preparatory in Pheonix to show off his recovery from a labrum tear suffered last October. There were 20 NFL teams in attendance for his workout and the Steelers sent multiple representatives including defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, BLESTO scout Matt McCreight, and senior scouting assistant Kelvin Fisher.

McCreight and Fisher were spotted via Brophy Athletics‘ posts on social media from the event while we spotted Austin in AZfamily.com’s Julia Lopez on X. Austin appeared to be giving some direction in one of the below clips, but I can’t confirm if he was putting Morrison through drills or not.

According to AZ Central, Morrison did not run the 40-yard dash, but he weighed in at 191 pounds and stands six-feet tall.

If it wasn’t for the injury, Morrison would likely be one of the first corners off the board. He made a name for himself in his freshman season when he picked off six passes. His 2024 season was cut short due to injury, but he had nine total interception, 18 passes defensed and one interception returned for a touchdown in three seasons at Notre Dame.

If you remember back to last year’s draft cycle, CB Cooper DeJean had a private workout late in the process like this and ended up getting drafted in the second round. He went on to have a stellar rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Our scouting report on Morrison praises him for his natural athleticism, smooth hips and ball awareness while knocking him for a lack of physicality in press-man coverage and his ability to shed blocks in run support. Here is an excerpt from our conclusion on him.

“Benjamin Morrison can be a positive player at the next level due to his effortless athleticism, strong IQ, and solid technique. We will see early on whether his athleticism allows him to play how he wants to, but my bet is he will have to play more physically to be a surefire number-one cornerback.”

We gave him a first-round grade with a medical flag and compared him to Kyler Gordon, who just signed a large contract extension with the Chicago Bears.

The Steelers have cashed in on talented players that fell due to injury concerns in the past. Just last year they managed to get first-round talent Payton Wilson in the third round. The year before they did the same with TE Darnell Washington. Could the Steelers pull that off for the third year in a row with Morrison in the third round? I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes earlier than that, but he should be on our radars after this workout late in the process.