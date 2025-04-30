Steelers Release LB Thomas Rush

The Pittsburgh Steelers released LB Thomas Rush, the team announced on X this afternoon.

He signed a Futures Contract with the Steelers in January following the 2024 season. With the Steelers signing undrafted free agents and preparing for their rookie minicamp, they created some roster space with this move.

Rush worked out with the Steelers last October, which later materialized into the contract he signed in January.

He entered the league in 2023 as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He ended up on their practice squad that season before being signed to a Futures Contract with the Titans again in 2024. He was released at roster cutdowns last August and remained a free agent until signing with the Steelers in January.

He never appeared in any games for the Titans, but he was a five-year player at the University of Minnesota and racked up 86 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

With Blake Mangelson reportedly set to be signed, the Steelers’ roster should now be at 88 players toward their 90-man offseason roster limit. With International Pathway Player Julius Welschof giving them one extra spot, they should currently have space for three total additions to the roster.

Rookie minicamp is coming up with several players already accepting their invites to attend. Those rookies, along with a likely veteran or two, should battle for one or two of those spaces at minicamp. I would also assume that the last remaining spot is being reserved for a veteran quarterback. That is likely to be Aaron Rodgers, but they will bring somebody else in if he ends up retiring instead of signing.

Rush is now free to sign with any team, and this is the best time of year to look for a new landing spot while roster limits max out at 90 players.