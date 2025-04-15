Steelers Re-Sign OL Max Scharping

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed offensive lineman Max Scharping, a backup lineman signed mid-way through the team’s 2024 season. His addition was reflected on the league’s official transaction sheet on Tuesday.

Scharping’s 2024 campaign with Pittsburgh was largely uneventful. Signed in October off the Washington Commanders’ practice squad when injuries continued piling up along the Steelers’ offensive line, Scharping appeared in just two games. All seven of his offensive snaps came in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as Pittsburgh began pulling veteran starters. He also logged a special teams snap in a Week 8 win over the New York Giants.

Though contract information hasn’t yet been released, Scharping’s deal is almost certainly a veteran benefit deal on the cheap.

An NFL veteran entering his seventh season, Max Scharping was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2019 draft. His career never panned out to meet expectations. He started 33 games in three years with the Texans but failed to play out his rookie deal. He was waived during the 2022 season cutdowns.

Since then, he’s bounced around rosters. Scharping spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Commanders before landing in Pittsburgh last season. Experience and versatility are his calling cards. He can play any three interior offensive line positions.

Scharping is the second veteran offensive lineman to re-sign this offseason, joining OT Calvin Anderson. Pittsburgh lost several others in free agency. OT Dan Moore Jr. cashed in with the Tennessee Titans, OG James Daniels inked a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, and OG/C Nate Herbig signed with the Washington Commanders. Pittsburgh’s offensive line depth is weaker than a season ago, while the front five has question marks in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, the latter missing nearly his entire rookie year with a knee injury.

Scharping will join Ryan McCollum and Spencer Anderson as the team’s top depth along the interior line. Depth at tackle consists of Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook. Spencer Anderson can also play right tackle, though he spent most of 2024 at guard.