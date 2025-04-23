Steelers Pass On Shedeur Sanders For Defensive Lineman In Todd McShay’s Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest, and potentially final (he left it open to change) mock draft ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he had the Steelers taking a popular name – Oregon DL Derrick Harmon. Despite smoke that the Steelers could take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders if he’s on the board, McShay said he doesn’t think Sanders will be the selection, and he also left open the possibility for the Steelers to move back in the draft.

“Shedeur Sanders is in play here—Mike Tomlin likes him. It’s also worth noting that Tomlin has a lot more power to make final personnel decisions now than he did when Kevin Colbert was general manager. Still, I don’t think Sanders will be the pick at 21. I know Pittsburgh is eager to move back and get additional draft compensation after trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf, so be prepared for the Steelers to move off this spot.”

McShay also confirmed that Harmon has some durability concerns and reiterated that the Steelers are fans of TreVeyon Henderson.

“Harmon has some durability red flags that could cause him to slide, but I think he would be a great addition to Pittsburgh’s front alongside 35-year-old Cam Heyward. I also believe Pittsburgh covets Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, so whether it’s at 21 or later in a trade-back scenario, it won’t surprise me at all if he becomes a Steeler.”

Dan Graziano wrote this morning that he believes the Steelers would move down to grab a defensive lineman, and if the Steelers do believe Harmon’s slide could continue past 21, that’s a feasible option. As could be moving back to take Henderson, who the team hosted for a pre-draft visit and is a true home run hitter who could be a seamless fit in Pittsburgh’s running back room alongside Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

With one day to go until the draft, there seems to be a split among the media whether the Steelers will go after Sanders if he falls or look to bolster their defensive line. As McShay pointed out, Heyward is 35 and will be 36 next season, and the Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi this offseason. They didn’t meaningfully upgrade their defensive line in free agency, and after allowing 299 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round and having occasional rough games against the run last season, it’s a clear position of need.

Taking Derrick Harmon would give the Steelers a player who could learn under Heyward, a player he models his game after, and give them a potential plug-and-play piece as a rookie alongside Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Sanders gives the team a potential franchise quarterback, but with Aaron Rodgers still in play, the Steelers will need to evaluate whether they value adding a difference-maker along the defensive line over a quarterback who likely won’t be ready to start as a rookie.