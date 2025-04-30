Steelers-Packers Named One Of 10 Best Games On 2025 NFL Schedule

The Steelers won’t know their 2025 NFL schedule for a couple more weeks. However, we do at least know the opponents each NFL team will be facing throughout the season.

For the Steelers, one of those opponents are the Green Bay Packers, whom they will play at home. Because these teams play in different conferences, they don’t get to see each other often. Still, these teams each have a massive amount of history, so any time they meet up it’s usually a prime-time affair.

On Wednesday, Kevin Patra posted an article on NFL.com ranking the 10 top matchups for the 2025 NFL season. The Packers-Steelers showdown came in 10th.

“If Aaron Rodgers eventually signs with the Steelers, this Super Bowl XLV rematch becomes an intriguing plotline,” Patra wrote. “Can [Aaron] Rodgers flip the script and lead Mike Tomlin’s club over his former team? Does he have enough left in the tank to play a full season? Even if the four-time MVP doesn’t join Pittsburgh, this matchup offers fun storylines.”

There were some notable games ahead of this one on the list. Coming in first was Chiefs-Bills, a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Ravens-Rams game comes in third, just ahead of the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles. The Ravens found themselves on the list again, with their matchup against the Chiefs ranked seventh. Finally, the only other AFC North team included was the Bengals, whose game against the Bills came in fifth.

For the Steelers and Packers, Aaron Rodgers is obviously the massive storyline here. Rodgers spent 18 years in Green Bay as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He hasn’t agreed to join the Steelers yet, as we’re well aware of, but if he does this will be his second team in three years since leaving the Packers.

A return to Green Bay might have been even more compelling, but this one is taking place in Pittsburgh (assuming it is not moved to Ireland for the first-ever NFL regular-season game there). That should create a fun atmosphere, and given all the storylines, will be one of the more intense home games the Steelers play in 2025. Both of these teams should be competitive in 2025, so this will be a fun game to watch regardless. If it comes later in the year, with postseason implications involved, even better.

The Steelers and Packers have played each other 37 times before, and the Steelers have won 17 of those matchups. Their last matchup was in 2023 and was also played in Pittsburgh. The Steelers came away with a 23-19 win in that game.

Aside from the Packers, the Steelers have a relatively tough 2025 schedule ahead of them. They’ll play all of their AFC North opponents both home and away. They’ll also get the Bills, Colts, Dolphins, Vikings and Seahawks at home. They’ll play the Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, and Chargers on the road.