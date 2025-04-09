Steelers’ Odds To Draft QB Shedeur Sanders Spike Following Visit News

Even before the news of Shedeur Sanders’ Thursday visit, the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the favorites to draft the Colorado QB. Now, they’re near the top. In new odds offered by DraftKings, the Steelers are tied for the second-best odds to land Sanders, just narrowly behind the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints sit at +220 to select Sanders. Pittsburgh and the New York Giants are tied for second at +400 with the Cleveland Browns fourth despite having the No. 2 overall selection.

Which team will call Shedeur Sanders’ name? pic.twitter.com/j3eyc1Ij2N — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) April 9, 2025

Though a different oddsmaker, the Steelers had +600 odds just two days ago to land Sanders, putting them in clear third place behind the Saints and Giants.

Pittsburgh has done plenty of homework on quarterback this draft cycle and has been connected to virtually every top name. The only exception is Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward, widely expected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. Pittsburgh has attended Pro Days for Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, and Ohio State’s Will Howard while Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough have visited the Steelers. Now Sanders is set to join them as a pre-draft visitor, one of 30 out-of-area prospects that Steelers are permitted to host.

It’s plenty of smoke suggesting the Steelers will select a quarterback during the draft. The better question might be who and how early. The first round can’t be discounted. Even if it’s not Sanders or Dart, Milroe could be in play. Shough is a possibility in the later rounds. Even if they believe Aaron Rodgers is destined to sign with them, the Steelers remain in search of a long-term option

If Sanders is the pick, he’d be the first Colorado player Pittsburgh’s selected in the first round since the late WR Charles Johnson in 1994. Of course, the Steelers took another Colorado quarterback, Kordell Stewart, in the second round the following year. All of that is history and just flavor to the speculation but the buzz on Sanders and the Steelers is at a fever pitch.