Steelers ‘Not Sure’ If DeMarvin Leal Can Be A Part Of Their Plans, Dulac Says

The Steelers saw DL DeMarvin Leal as a part of the future when they drafted him in 2022. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, however, he may soon be part of the past. No longer on “scholarship”, he will have to earn his spot on the 53-man roster. And according to Gerry Dulac, the team is very much still trying to figure out who he is.

In a recent chat, one reader asked Dulac if Leal was a part of the Steelers’ plans or “just a camp body at this point”. “They’re not sure, which is part of the problem with the DL”, the veteran beat writer replied. And really, it’s hard to see it any other way when reviewing his career.

The Steelers selected DeMarvin Leal 84th overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he has produced 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and three passes defensed. He has accumulated only 432 snaps on defense, though that’s partially due to injury.

Last season, Leal only played in five games for the Steelers due to injury. By all accounts, he came into that offseason more prepared than ever, stepping up his professionalism. He had grown up, and begun to take his job more seriously. Even with that said, he did not appear to take any significant jump in performance in the 51 snaps he did play. Still, he counts himself optimistic for this upcoming season, a “redemption year”.

Right now, examining the Steelers’ roster, it’s not a guarantee that DeMarvin Leal is a lock. They have Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton at the top of the roster, along with Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Dean Lowry. Logan Lee returns from lats season, and they also signed Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo in free agency. They are guaranteed to draft at least one defensive linemen, if not two. Or at least they’d better.

“Their failure to get a starting-capable DL in free agency makes getting one ultra important in the draft”, Dulac argued. The fact that the Steelers still don’t know what DeMarvin Leal can contribute only complicates matters. To that end, he said there is a high likelihood they draft multiple defensive linemen.

That’s easier said than done, given that the Steelers only have six draft picks and none in the second. If you’re drafting a defensive lineman in the sixth round, even in a class a deep as this one, that’s no guarantee you’re landing a contributor.

While the Steelers are still trying to figure out DeMarvin Leal, they are also still waiting for Keeanu Benton to fully bloom. They expect him to, and they opened that door by releasing Larry Ogunjobi. But the ball is now in his court, and it’s up to him to take it to the hoop.