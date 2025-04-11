Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw ‘Saved The Day’ For Passengers Stuck On Flight

What would you do if you were stuck on a plane with Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw? Well, if that was yesterday, you would apparently just wait for him to bust the door open. Because that’s what happened to flight into Pittsburgh from Dallas, according to reports.

Via Ricky Sayer of KDKA, Terry Bradshaw “saved the day” when he helped to force a stuck plane door open yesterday upon landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Passengers were unable to disembark for nearly half an hour before the Hall of Famer intervened.

NEW: NFL legend Terry Bradshaw saved the day for a group of travelers trapped on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport. The door on Bradshaw’s plane was stuck for close to half an hour before Bradshaw helped to force it open, according to a passenger we spoke with. @KDKA — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) April 11, 2025

Bradshaw is in Pittsburgh to participate in former Steelers teammate Mel Blount’s annual celebrity roast. Blount hosts the event every year in order to raise money for his Mel Blount Youth Leadership Initiative. Bradshaw is serving as MC for the event, so of course he had to get off that plane.

“The pilot announced and you could kind of hear he was chuckling as he said it, but he said ‘thanks to the strength of one of our passengers, we were finally able to get the door open’ and I think we all knew he was alluding to Mr. Bradshaw”, Sayer quoted a passenger named Selah Gamble as saying.

“I mean honestly I was just ready to get off the flight, but the guy next to me had made the joke that they should have him bust down the door and I was like, well maybe he could a few years ago, so I’m definitely eating my words”, Gamble added.

Terry Bradshaw will co-host this year’s All-Star Celebrity roast with another former Steelers player, Merril Hoge. The event also honors the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ first Super Bowl victory, which Bradshaw led. He no longer has his rings, however, having already donated them.

In honor of the upcoming Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast, here’s a throwback with the great Coach Bill Cowher. Honored to co-host with Terry Bradshaw on April 11, 2025, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Steelers’ Super Bowl IX team and support the Mel… pic.twitter.com/sJYp3FMByg — Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) April 8, 2025

American air travelers are likely unnerved more than unusual on board planes lately. When the doors are not flying off the planes mid-air, now they’re apparently not opening at all. This particular flight got lucky by having Terry Bradshaw on board, but former Steelers players can’t police the skies of the entire nation, unfortunately. And I certainly don’t think we can leave the task up to the Browns.

Frankly, I’m not exactly an expert on the mechanics of commercial airplanes, so I can’t entirely explain how a plane’s door gets stuck in a way in which a man equipped only with his hands can pry it open. While these passengers experienced a mild inconvenience, though, they certainly gained one heck of a story. I just hope that when they tell people Terry Bradshaw opened a door for them, they explain it was on a plane.