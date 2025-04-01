Steelers Land Experienced, Versatile Defensive Back In Latest PFF Mock Draft

After experimenting with some three-safety looks last season with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, and DeShon Elliott and receiving mixed results, the Pittsburgh Steelers are attempting to utilize more three-safety looks, this time with Juan Thornhill in the mix after adding the veteran in free agency.
The third safety answer could be in the 2025 NFL Draft, though.
That would be Georgia Bulldogs’ safety Malaki Starks, whom Pro Football Focus’s Dalton Wasserman paired with the Steelers in his latest mock draft.
Landing a player of Starks’ caliber would be quite the haul for the Black and Gold, especially in the first round at No. 21 overall.
“Starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott earned PFF coverage grades below 65.0 for the Steelers last season. The defense also earned just a 59.2 slot PFF coverage grade. Starks brings extensive experience in multiple roles in the secondary and could give the team more flexibility,” Wasserman writes of Starks, according to PFF.com.
Starks is a player who is starting to generate some buzz when it comes to a connection with the Steelers after defensive coordinator Teryl Austin put him through position drills during Georgia’s Pro Day on March 13.
Despite having Fitzpatrick and Elliott on the roster, not to mention Thornhill and Miles Killebrew, the Steelers have clearly been looking at safeties during the pre-draft process.
Starks would be a great addition to the Steelers at the safety position, giving the Steelers another versatile, dependable piece in the secondary, one that comes with a great deal of high-end football experience coming out of Georgia, too.
In the scouting report of Starks for Steelers Depot, Steven Pavelka had this to say about the Georgia product:
“Malaki Starks is potentially the best safety in this draft class. He shows consistency in every aspect of his game. That allows NFL general managers to be confident in drafting him because he has a safe floor. He’s good in coverage and has great ball skills to make some improbable catches. As a run defender, he is safe and reliable. All of this has been the case since Starks was in high school, which is the reason he was a five-star prospect in his 2022 class. However, I think the part drawing me most toward his game is how much of a vocal leader he appears to be on the field along with everything else.”
In his career at Georgia, Starks finished with 197 tackles, six interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and six tackles for loss, including 77 tackles, one interception, three pass deflections, and four tackles for loss in 2024. He also played through a shoulder injury in 2023 and will turn 22 in November.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers bring him in for an official pre-draft visit, especially after their interest in him during the Pro Day.