Steelers Land Defensive Piece ‘Built To Play In The Steel City’ In NFL Network Analyst’s Latest Mock Draft

With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith still in the prime of their careers and rather effective, too, the outside linebacker/EDGE position doesn’t appear to be much of a need for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But that hasn’t stopped some NFL Draft analysts from pairing the Steelers with one of the top EDGE defenders in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL Network’s Marc Ross is the latest to attempt that, pairing the Steelers with Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart in his latest mock draft.

“With Cameron Heyward heading into Year 15 and T.J. Watt turning 31 in October, the Steelers must start thinking about the future of the defensive front. Despite his lack of sack production in college, Stewart feels built to play in the Steel City as a traitsy edge with dynamic upside,” Ross writes according to NFL.com.

The Steelers did bring in Stewart for a pre-draft visit, and his traits are incredibly intriguing. That said, the fit just isn’t all that clean with the Steelers.

You can never have enough pass rushers, that much is true. But adding Stewart to an already loaded Steelers linebacker room would be poor asset management, even with the premise that you can’t have enough pass rushers.

Stewart has the size and the length to play defensive end in a 3-4 front if needed, but at 267 pounds he would need to put on at least another 30 pounds. He can play standing up, too, based on his tape and his athleticism, but is spending a first-round pick on another OLB worth it for the Steelers?

That doesn’t sound all that smart, even with Watt turning 31 this year.

In a scouting report for Steelers Depot, Tom Mead wrote that Stewart can play in multiple schemes but is best served playing in an even-man front.

“He has youth and athleticism on his side, and he has plenty of room to improve. He can play in multiple schemes, but I think a one-gap scheme where he can use his quickness is best. His best fit is as an even-front defensive end, but with added bulk, he could play in an odd front. There is currently a first-round buzz for him, but that may be a little early.

“For a player comp I’ll give you Tanoh Kpassagnon. He was a late second-round pick with a similar build with plus athleticism and raw ability who also had balance questions.”

The Steelers have done the work on Stewart in the pre-draft process, so the selection here in Ross’ mock is feasible. But it just doesn’t feel like a clean, understandable one.