Steelers Invite Mt. Lebanon QB Seth Morgan To Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have secured a second quarterback to participate in rookie minicamp, inviting New Hampshire’s Seth Morgan to the team’s three-day session next weekend. He’ll join Will Howard, the team’s sixth-round pick.

A Pittsburgh native who played his high school ball at Mt. Lebanon (the same school Assistant GM Andy Weidl attended), Morgan appeared in 12 games for the Wildcats in 2024. He finished the season with 2,382 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Morgan also caught one pass for six yards. New Hampshire finished the season 8-5, falling to UT-Marin in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Touchdown!! Logan Tomlinson from Seth Morgan put the Cats on the board, bringing the score to 7-6! Game Day Central ➡️ https://t.co/2G3OSG4umI #CAT25TRONG #BuiltEachDay pic.twitter.com/0DIwhbCs8e — New Hampshire Football (@UNH_Football) November 16, 2024

Morgan had a winding college career. It began at VMI before he transferred to D-II Shephard and once more to New Hampshire.

Playing for VMI from 2019-2022, his best season came in 2021. That year, he threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for another three scores. Injuries hampered him the following year. He left school ranking top five in completions, completion percentage, and 200-plus-yard passing games.

At Shepherd in 2023, Morgan earned First-team All-PSAC honors after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. His best performance came early in the year against Cal (Pa.), throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a shootout victory. His successful season allowed him to transfer back up to the FCS level to close out his college career.

An athlete, Morgan even punted a handful of times while in college.

At his Pro Day, Morgan weighed in at 6027, 214 pounds with 9 3/8-inch hands. He ran a 4.84 40-yard dash with a 32.5-inch vertical.

The Steelers always carry at least two quarterbacks in rookie minicamp, giving them enough arms to get through the three days of practices. With Pittsburgh only currently carrying three quarterbacks on its 90-man offseason roster, Morgan may have better odds to secure a contract with a solid showing. Still, the team is waiting on Aaron Rodgers and may hold off on adding a fourth passer.

Morgan is the second Pittsburgh native to be invited to Steelers rookie minicamp today, joining Penn Hills wide receiver/athlete Hollis Mathis. The team’s rookie minicamp will start Friday May 9 and run through May 11.