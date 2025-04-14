Steelers Hold Virtual Interviews With Two Prospects

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently held virtual interviews with two prospects, as the team talked to James Madison defensive back Terrence Spence and Oregon WR Traeshon Holden. The Spence interview was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, while Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported the meeting with Holden.

Spence wasn’t invited to the 2025 NFL Combine despite leading the Sun Belt with five interceptions in 2024. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown and also had seven passes defensed and 38 total tackles. Spence began his career at Holy Cross but followed head coach Bob Chesney to James Madison last season.

He had four interceptions during his time at Holy Cross and also was a weapon on special teams with six blocks, including one that he returned for a touchdown, per his bio at James Madison.

Holden transferred to Oregon after starting his career at Alabama. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, he had 46 receptions for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season came with Oregon last year when Holden hauled in 45 receptions for 718 yards and two touchdowns.

Holden told Steelers Depot in an interview at the Shrine Bowl that his favorite player going up was Troy Polamalu, and that he heard from his Oregon coaches that the Steelers had interest in him.

Holden isn’t expected to be selected until Day 3, and while the Steelers have brought in multiple projected first-round and Day 2 picks at receiver for pre-draft visits, with only six draft picks, the Steelers are going to have to be wise about how they use them. They may wind up waiting until Day 3 to take a receiver, especially after trading for WR DK Metcalf, which could make Holden a name to watch in the later rounds.

Spence also projects as a Day 3 pick, and the Steelers have worked to build their cornerback depth this offseason, signing Darius Slay and Brandin Echols while also bringing back James Pierre. But more depth is needed, and Spence’s special teams ability add another layer that’s intriguing and worth noting given Pittsburgh’s interest in players who can contribute in that facet of the game.