Steelers Hire New Quality Control Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a recent addition to their coaching staff, hiring Luke Smith as the team’s newest quality control coach. Though unannounced by the team, Smith’s name now appears on the Steelers’ front office page on the team website.

Smith doesn’t appear to be replacing any current staff members. Assistants Matt Baker, Mateo Kambui, and Jason Brooks all still are shown as offensive and defensive assistants. A quality control coach often wears multiple hats and helps out where he’s needed. Assisting during practice, advanced game planning, and creating specific scouting reports are all common roles of the job.

Smith is a name familiar to the Steelers. He is the nephew of longtime Pittsburgh special teams coordinator Danny Smith. Luke Smith had spent the past eight seasons with Duquesne, an FCS school located in downtown Pittsburgh. He served multiple roles with the program, first as a defensive assistant before becoming the school’s wide receivers coach in 2018.

Danny Smith has served as Pittsburgh’s special teams coordinator since 2013. The Steelers remain the only NFL team to have just one coach carry a special teams coaching title, though he receives helps from on-staff assistants.

Before being hired by Duquesne, Luke Smith served as defensive backs coach at Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. Previously, he served as offensive coordinator at DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington, D.C. He played defensive back at Maryland, though it doesn’t appear he registered in the box score.

Earlier this offseason, owner and team president Art Rooney II downplayed the need to expand the coaching staff.

“I don’t see that holding us back,” Rooney told reporters in January. “I don’t think that’s our problem.”

But the Steelers have decided to expand by at least one member, leaning on a familiar and local name.

In addition to Smith, the Steelers hired ILBs coach Scott McCurley and DBs coach Gerald Alexander. They replaced ILBs coach Aaron Curry and DBs coach Grady Brown, whose contracts expired and weren’t renewed. Curry is with the New York Jets while Brown took a job with the New Orleans Saints.