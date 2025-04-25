Steelers Expect Derrick Harmon And Keeanu Benton To ‘Play A Long Time Together’

With Derrick Harmon, the Steelers have now taken two defensive linemen in the first two rounds in the past three years. After drafting Keeanu Benton in the second round in 2023, the Steelers added Derrick Harmon in the first last night. Especially with Cameron Heyward up there in age, they are hoping this is a duo that lasts a long time.

“I think we got two quality young players that are hopefully gonna play a long time together and have a great deal of success”, HC Mike Tomlin said of Harmon and Benton, via the Steelers’ website. “Both guys are versatile. Both guys are stout against the run. Both guys are pass-rush capable. We’ll sort some of those details out once we get them on the grass and begin the process of team development for 2025”.

The Steelers saw immediate contributions from Benton in 2023, and should do so with Harmon as well. Harmon will likely start, or at least heavily rotate, after the team parted with Larry Ogunjobi earlier this offseason. And with another young, high-pedigree player in the mix, that’s potentially more snaps for which they can get Heyward off the field and keep him fresh.

Heyward cut his playing time down to just over 70 percent last season, a fairly steep decrease when healthy. The team had already begun reducing his snap count, but they had a more hardcore plan for it last season. It worked out well, as he finished as a first-team All-Pro with eight sacks. The Steelers are hoping Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton can continue to let Heyward play at a higher level with fewer snaps, perhaps even elongating his career slightly.

Defensive end is a position they tend to be more willing to hang on to until the tendons tear—literally. Both Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel basically played until their bodies prevented them from doing so. Heyward is already nearly beyond where they were, but you never know when the shoe drops. The Steelers may have added Harmon just in time to allow him to develop before taking over the top spot.

With two years already under his belt, Keeanu Benton doesn’t turn 24 until July. Likewise, the Steelers’ new rookie, Derrick Harmon, won’t turn 22 until August. They got both on the younger side, but of course the quality of their play will dictate their longevity.

And their price tags, as they once let Javon Hargrave go. That was partly a choice between him and Stephon Tuitt, though, and they opted for the defensive end. At least for now, the Steelers have Benton on the nose, but he and Harmon could be the ends when Heyward retires. We are likely at least a couple years removed from that, so we can worry about that down the line.

While Harmon will take up a lot of the excitement from Steelers fans right now, though, Benton needs a big year. His issues in the run game last season raised some concerns, so he needs to hold up better there this season. Perhaps if Harmon provides an upgrade next to him, that will help.