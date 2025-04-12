Steelers Depot Request – 2025 NFL Draft Prospect Scouting Reports

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. Our Steelers Depot team has done a great job covering this year’s draft cycle with multiple members attending the East/West Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Combine. We’ve been hard at work since, producing over 320 scouting reports along with our Pro Day and pre-draft visit trackers. Along with everything else we do from our “what they look” for studies to our yearly “interest scores” that will publish beginning tomorrow.

But to throw one last call-out to everyone who reads the site and enjoys our draft question, I wanted to make sure we’re not missing any names you really want to read up on. So, if you have suggestions for any 2025 NFL Draft prospects we’ve yet to write a scouting report on but should, drop them in the comments below. We’ve hit all the big names but there could be a sleeper or future Steeler that we’re missing.

Below is a list of all the players we’ve profiled so far (I don’t have a great way to order it besides chronologically so just search for any name in the page).

We also have scouting reports scheduled for the following prospects:

Texas Tech TE Mason Tharp

Northern Illinois FB Brock Lampe

South Carolina DL DeAndre Jules

Houston QB Donovan Smith

Miami (FL) WR Jacolby George

Penn State CB Jalen Kimber

Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane

Bowling Green QB Connor Bazelak

Arkansas CB Doneiko Slaughter

BYU DL/EDGE Tyler Batty

Rutgers CB Robert Longerbeam

Hawaii TE Moliki Matavo

Georgia OT Xavier Truss

Our goal is to have every single Steelers’ draft pick profiled from the moment the pick gets turned in. That way, you can immediately get familiar with the prospect and what they can offer Pittsburgh.

So if you have a last-second suggestion for any player we’re missing, the backup at a Power Four school or the small-school sleeper, let us know below. We’ll do our best to get to at least a couple of the suggestions, provided we have enough tape to write a report on them.