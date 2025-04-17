Steelers Depot Mock Drafts (Depot Crew Edition)

The 2025 NFL Draft starts one week from now. We’re putting the finishing touches on our draft coverage and posting our final Pittsburgh Steelers mock drafts. You’ll see the final predictions from Dave Bryan, Ross McCorkle, myself and others throughout the next week until things kick off in Green Bay.

Below are the mock draft predictions from the rest of our Steelers Depot draft crew. All of them did a great job this year attending All-Star games and writing profiles on the top prospects of 2025. So we wanted to give them a platform to make their Steelers predictions. They are shown below (clicking on the photo will make things a little less blurry).

I’ll offer some quick analysis below.

– Oregon DL Derrick Harmon is the most popular first-round name mocked. He appeared in five of the above eight mock drafts. Defensive linemen went first in seven of eight, Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant also receiving “votes.”

The exception is with Nate Kosko’s mock, going quarterback with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

– While Sanders was the only first-round quarterback mocked, all eight mocks included a quarterback somewhere within Pittsburgh’s six selections. Ohio State’s Will Howard and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord were popular mid-round choices.

– Another popular name was Clemson S R.J. Mickens. He showed up in three of the eight mocks.

– Overall, wide receiver was given the short straw. It was addressed in the top four rounds (top three picks) in just one mock, Melanie Friedlander selecting Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel in the third round. The Steelers have done their homework on the position, but will it be enough to convince them to add to it?

– There were three “double-dips” across these eight mocks. All along the d-line. Melanie went d-line in the first and seventh round (Derrick Harmon and Ty Robinson) while Scott Brown did the same (Derrick Harmon in the first, Yahya Black in the seventh). Jim Hester went Harmon in the first and JJ Pegues in the fifth.

– Who stuck to the Steelers’ pre-draft visit list the most? Tom Mead and Melanie Friedlander had four of their six picks come from it. Who had the least? Nate Kosko and David Orochena each only had one.