Steelers’ Culture, Stability Make Them ‘Ideal Situation’ For Shedeur Sanders, Says Former NFL WR

The NFL draft is drawing closer, and Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision. If he’s still undecided when the draft rolls around, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have to consider selecting a quarterback in the first round. Unfortunately, quarterback isn’t a strength of this draft class. However, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could seemingly fall to the Steelers. Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks Pittsburgh would be a good landing spot for Sanders.

“Culture-wise, stability, this would be an ideal situation,” Jennings said Friday on FS1’s First Things First. “I know some might question, ‘Well, what have the Steelers been able to do when they get quarterbacks? They haven’t blossomed their quarterback picks as of late.’

“However, Shedeur, if he’s able to start, you want him to start, he would be starting with great weapons with what they have currently as it stands. George Pickens on one side, DK Metcalf; you’ve got a solid running game. You’ve got some veteran leadership with the offensive line. You have a culture that understands how to win. They just haven’t won in most meaningful football games.”

.@GregJennings reacts to Shedeur Sanders going 21 to the Steelers in @getnickwright’s mock draft: “If you’re Shedeur, this isn’t ideal.” pic.twitter.com/BUpjtYvOqb — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 7, 2025

The Steelers are one of the NFL’s most successful franchises, although they haven’t looked it recently. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Part of that is because they’ve been unable to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

With Sanders, the Steelers would hope he’s their next franchise quarterback. He would be walking into a decent situation. The Steelers’ offense has been rebuilding, and now, they’ve accumulated some nice pieces. Their offensive line has stability, with several young, talented starters in place. Metcalf and Pickens are both freaks of nature on the field.

If the Steelers can replace Najee Harris, they could walk into 2025 with their best-looking offense in years. Arthur Smith looked fine in his first year as their offensive coordinator, too. His run-heavy scheme could also help Sanders get acclimated to the NFL.

Obviously, this all hinges on Sanders actually falling to the Steelers. There’s no guarantee that that will happen. Right now, he’s generally viewed as the second-best quarterback in the draft. He could go as high as pick number two. Even if he does fall, a team could easily trade up and snatch him right before the Steelers are on the clock.

It also seems extremely likely that Rodgers will sign with the Steelers. In that case, they might not feel as inclined to draft Sanders. However, if they do, that wouldn’t be awful, either. Sitting and learning behind Rodgers could be even better for Sanders’ development.

There’s a lot of time between now and when the Steelers pick at 21. Anything could happen. Sanders and the Steelers could be a good match. A lot has to happen for that union to become a reality, though.