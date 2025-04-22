Steelers Become Betting Favorites To Draft Shedeur Sanders

After feeling like a longshot for most of the pre-draft process, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now betting favorites to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders just two days before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off.

Though a tight race between the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints, the Steelers have the best current odds at +310 to take Sanders, as shared by Kay Adams Tuesday morning.

Good morning to a major shift in Shedeur odds this morning. 🤔 Steelers now the favorite…Giants 2nd…Saints down to 4th. Saints were favored for weeks and weeks on @FDSportsbook . pic.twitter.com/v0S2GxOacN — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 22, 2025

Pittsburgh has steadily climbed the oddsmakers’ boards throughout the process. Since Sanders came in for a pre-draft visit earlier this month, signaling real interest from the Steelers, the team has sat third on most betting boards. But momentum has increased over the past few days. More money is being placed on the Steelers to take Sanders than any other team and they’re officially the favorites.

Still, determining when and where Sanders will go is impossible and he’s one of the draft’s true wild cards. It seems like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants will pass on him at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively but could be willing to trade up for him later in the first round. The New Orleans Saints are quarterback-needy but seem intent on passing on him at No. 9. Will a team jump ahead of Pittsburgh at No. 21 to get him?

And will the Steelers truly select Sanders if he falls to their pick? Reporting has been all over the place. Some believe they’ll jump at the chance, others are less sure, while local media like Gerry Dulac believe quarterback is only on the table if defensive line isn’t a viable option in Round 1. Speaking shortly, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan will surely be asked about their feelings. Not that they’ll offer a transparent response.

The good news is the speculation is almost over. Thursday night is fast approaching, providing our answers for what the team will do in the first and rest of the rounds in the draft.