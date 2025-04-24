Steelers Address Big Holes, Land Popular Names In Final Mock Drafts From Dane Brugler, Lance Zierlein

Later tonight, the Pittsburgh Steelers will presumably make a pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and address a major need on the roster, whether that’s along the defensive line, at running back, safety, wide receiver or even quarterback.

Whatever they do, the dots will be easy to connect and the selection should be easy to comprehend under GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl. The Steelers have done a great deal of work at numerous positions throughout the offseason in the pre-draft process, and all that work comes to a head tonight in Green Bay.

In the final mock drafts of the cycle from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, they addressed huge holes for the Steelers, but they went in different directions to do so. In Brugler’s mock draft, he has the Steelers plugging a hole in the trenches defensively, landing Oregon DL Derrick Harmon, while Zierlein has the Steelers swinging big at quarterback, drafting Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 21 overall.

Previously, Brugler had the Steelers taking Sanders at No. 21 overall, becoming one of the first draft analysts to have Sanders fall all the way to the Steelers. But in his final mock draft, he has Sanders falling out of the first round entirely, and has the Steelers adding the big, powerful Oregon product.

“In my post-combine mock, I had Shedeur Sanders to the Steelers here — and that is how things might play out Thursday night. But I won’t be surprised if Pittsburgh bypasses quarterback to strengthen its defensive line,” Brugler writes regarding the selection of Harmon.

Harmon makes a great deal of sense for the Steelers and would mark the second straight first-round pick under Khan in which he and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t attend the Pro Day, though Harmon was an official pre-draft visitor to Pittsburgh.

From all accounts, it’s a great crop of defensive linemen, and the Steelers have a chance at No. 21 overall to add a high-end, impactful defensive lineman. That’s where Harmon comes in.

He models his game after Cameron Heyward, and getting a chance to learn and grow under Heyward for the next few years would be fantastic for Harmon. He had a great 2024 season at Oregon, brings great physicality, size and athleticism to the trenches, and could be the next building block for the Steelers along the defensive line.

There are some medical concerns with Harmon, specifically his shoulder, but if that all checks out, Harmon could be another piece added to the trenches on both sides of the football that helps Pittsburgh get back to its physical, nasty style of play.

As for Zierlein, he previously went with Harmon to the Steelers in his mock draft on April 1, trading down in the process and still landing Harmon. But now, on the day of the 2025 NFL Draft, Zierlein believes QB is the direction the Steelers go in the first round, nabbing Sanders to be the potential franchise quarterback for the Black and Gold.

“This is feeling more and more likely — unless someone jumps the Steelers. Mike Tomlin seems like the right fit for Sanders, but it’d be interesting to see how quickly Pittsburgh would bring along the quarterback,” Zierlein writes regarding the selection of Sanders for the Steelers.

The buzz regarding Sanders and the Steelers has built to a crescendo in recent weeks, especially after he visited the Steelers in mid-April, spoke highly of the meeting, and then head coach Mike Tomlin raved about Sanders’ toughness and competitiveness in his pre-draft press conference Tuesday.

Of course, it could all be a smokescreen. After all, it is lying season. But the Steelers have done a great deal of work on the quarterback position in the pre-draft process, meeting with a handful of signal callers throughout the process. Sanders was a late addition to that group, but he’s a player they’re familiar with.