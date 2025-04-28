Steelers 2025 Rookie Minicamp Invite Tracker (Updating)

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books and the Pittsburgh Steelers signing a handful of undrafted free agents, including one Monday, the team is now tasked to round out its rookie minicamp roster with a slew of invites. These players will make be in Pittsburgh May 9-11 on a tryout basis, meaning they’re not under contract and won’t stick around unless they’re signed after the three-day event.

These largely consist of rookies but can also include veterans. Last year, RB Jonathan Ward participated on a tryout basis and stuck to the roster, even seeing regular-season action. Those invited will join the Steelers’ rookie draft class, UDFAs, and select eligible returning players for Pittsburgh’s rookie minicamp.

A list of invites has already poured in, and we’ll use this post to tabulate and update reports of players who have been invited. Blurbs on each will be below. Pittsburgh will release its official minicamp roster shortly before taking the field. The team usually invites roughly two dozen tryout players.

Steelers’ Rookie Invite/Tryout Tracker (Updating)

Nate Matlack/EDGE Pittsburgh

Max Hurleman/CB-RET Notre Dame

Debo Williams/LB South Carolina

Tommy Smith/TE-WR Rhode Island

Hollis Mathis/WR-ATH William & Mary

Seth Morgan/QB New Hampshire

Dom Serapiglia III/OL Central Michigan

Omarion Dollison/WR James Madison (via JMU Twitter/X Account)

Eddie Faulkner IV/CB Slippery Rock

A transfer from Kansas State, Matlack had a career-high five sacks for Pitt last season to go along with 22 total tackles, eight of which were for a loss. He also had three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He measures in at 6045 and 254 pounds. He finished his college career with 14.5 sacks.

Hurleman began his college career at Colgate, toggling between running back and receiver before transferring to Notre Dame in 2024 and moving to cornerback. He served as the team’s starting punt returner while chipping in 13 tackles on defense.

A two-time team captain for the Gamecocks’ defense, Williams registered 176 tackles over the last two seasons including a 113-tackle campaign in 2023. At 6003 and 225 pounds, he doesn’t have the most athletic profile from his Pro Day workout, but he did manage to put up a whopping 32 reps on the bench press.

Smith did it all at Rhode Island. A part-time fullback, tight end, and wide receiver, his best season came in 2024 when he caught 28 passes for more than 400 yards and three touchdowns. Special teams are his calling card, a force on the coverage unit throughout his college career.

Mathis played running back, wide receiver, and quarterback at William & Mary, going over 1,000 career yards at all three spots. In 2024, he caught 52 passes for over 600 yards. He’s a local native, graduating from Penn Hills High School.

Morgan played at three schools, VMI, Shephard, and finally New Hampshire, he threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024 while leading the Wildcats to the playoffs. He is a Pittsburgh native and played high school football at Mt. Lebanon, the same high school assistant GM Andy Weidl attended.

A center at Central Michigan, Serapiglia measured in at 6012 and 300 pounds with 30 3/4-inch arms at CMU Pro Day. He ran a 5.53 40-yard dash and put up 21 reps on the bench press. He’s local, as he played his high football at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills.

After spending three years at South Florida, Dollison transferred to James Madison. In 2024, he caught 37 passes for 633 yards and six touchdowns, a strong average over 17.1-yards per catch. He had a 73-yard touchdown in the season opener against Charlotte.

Faulkner is an aggressive and powerful nickel corner from D-II Slippery Rock. He had a strong 2024 season, recording 53 tackles and four forced fumbles. He’s the son of Steelers’ running back’s coach Eddie Faulkner and worked out at Pitt’s Pro Day.