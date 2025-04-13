Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – WR Roman Wilson

The Steelers are still waiting for their first good look at Roman Wilson, as is the case with most of their 2024 draft class. Four of their seven selections spent most of their rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List. Wilson, the third-round wide receiver, is no exception.

Wilson dressed for the Steelers’ Week 6 game against the Raiders, playing all of five snaps. Of his five snaps, only one came on a play where he ran a route. Afterward, in the following week of practice, he injured his hamstring.

The Steelers placed Roman Wilson on IR on October 28, and he stayed there all season. While they did open his 21-day practice window, he never saw the 53-man roster again. Perhaps if the Steelers had advanced deeper into the postseason, they would have activated him. Perhaps he would have even had the opportunity to play.

Because he never really got on the field, all anybody can do is talk and speculate. Even people who write for the Steelers’ website have speculated about Wilson’s rookie season. As usual, the simplest answer is probably the most reasonable and most likely. He simply didn’t get enough on-field practice time for the coaches to be comfortable using him more versus other options.

Last year, minus Roman Wilson, the Steelers had George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek at wide receiver. Just before the trade deadline, they also added Mike Williams. Of course, they also used their tight ends a fair bit, more than most teams.

If the Steelers needed a body late in the season, they could have gotten Wilson onto the field. But they didn’t need him, so they didn’t try to force the issue. By that point in the season, they were ready to let him watch from the sideline. And, hopefully, learn in the process, gearing up for next season.

Well, “next season” is upon us, and he has an opportunity in front of him. Can Roman Wilson seize the Steelers’ No. 3 WR job behind George Pickens and DK Metcalf? Right now, his primary competition is Austin, but the draft could add another challenger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The second under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class once again garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three or four are starters, with the potential for even a fifth.

The offensive line marked the nucleus of last year’s class. Three of the Steelers’ top five picks went to that unit, and all three should start this season. But each of their top five picks could have a big role this season, including third-round WR Roman Wilson.