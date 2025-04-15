Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – OL Mason McCormick

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Mason McCormick for the future, not knowing how quickly the future would come. By the end of the 2024 season, he had started 14 games, playing 939 snaps. While he enters his second season in pole position to start, they could bring in competition.

A fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State, McCormick opted to stay there out of loyalty rather than transfer to a bigger program. The Steelers found that loyalty attractive, and they especially liked his experience and physicality. Reports also indicated they were pleasantly surprised with his athleticism for a man his size.

After drafting McCormick, Steelers GM Omar Khan alluded to the status of James Daniels and Nate Herbig. They had already drafted linemen in the first two rounds, but knew they would have near-future losses. As it turned out, both Daniels and Herbig suffered season-ending injuries. They also both left in free agency following the 2024 season.

But the Steelers planned for this, allowing Mason McCormick and Spencer Anderson to rotate in with the starters during training camp. With Isaac Seumalo missing the first month of the season, Anderson got the first crack at filling in at left guard. Soon after, though, McCormick passed him.

When Daniels went down shortly thereafter, the Steelers moved McCormick to right guard. He remained there for the rest of the season and could be the starter there in 2025. If so, he would be part of an entirely second-year right-side offensive line with 2024 second-rounder Zach Frazier as the starting center. While he missed nearly all of his rookie season, the Steelers anticipate that first-rounder Troy Fautanu will start at right tackle.

Part of the reason the Steelers drafted McCormick was because they anticipated Daniels pricing himself out of their market. Because of his injury, he actually signed an affordable deal. By then, however, I imagine McCormick showed them enough to feel confident moving on from Daniels. His starting job still isn’t etched in stone, but he should be the betting favorite.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The second under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class once again garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three or four are starters, with the potential for even a fifth.

The offensive line marked the nucleus of last year’s class. Three of the Steelers’ top five picks went to that unit, and all three should start this season. But each of their top five picks could have a big role this season, including third-round WR Roman Wilson.