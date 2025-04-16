Steelers 2024 Draft Class Review – OL Logan Lee

The Steelers looked to bolster their defensive line with Logan Lee, selected with their first of two sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, like their other sixth-round pick, he spent the entire year on the Reserve/Injured List. Unlike the referenced Ryan Watts, however, the defensive lineman was effectively healthy for most of that time.

Lee suffered a calf injury during the preseason. While the Steelers placed him on the Reserve/Injured List with the possibility of returning that season, it doesn’t appear they had any serious thought to do that.

The Steelers had numbers along the defensive line, even if they weren’t great numbers. With Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and others, they had enough bodies. Perhaps if they had a need due to injury, Logan Lee would have been an option.

But the Steelers don’t like to play rookies once they miss significant portions of the learning process. Lee’s injury kept him away from a lot of critical on-field instruction, so they basically redshirted him. He still had the opportunity to learn through observation, and surely, he did.

But it was Lee who basically came out and said that he was healthy and could have played. That is no doubt true for a lot of players on IR. Teams have no obligation to activate a player once they are healthy if there is no need. And the Steelers had no need for Lee at any point during the year.

They did open his 21-day practice window at the end of the regular season, giving him an opportunity to work. Even here, the Steelers did that more with an eye toward the future than the then-present season. What they wanted was for Logan Lee to have the opportunity to get that experience, a jump-start for the offseason.

But what are his prospects for 2025, anyway? The Steelers released Ogunjobi, but retain the rest, plus two free agents signed. Only one has a high probability of making the roster. However, they are also likely to draft one, if not two, defensive linemen. Logan Lee will have a chance to earn a roster spot, but he will have to do so in a crowded field. Even if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster, though, there is always the practice squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming up on the 2025 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to review last year’s class. The second under new general manager Omar Khan and assistant Andy Weidl, their class once again garnered favorable reviews. Of the seven players they drafted, notably, all of them remain with the team. Additionally, three or four are starters, with the potential for even a fifth.

The offensive line marked the nucleus of last year’s class. Three of the Steelers’ top five picks went to that unit, and all three should start this season. But each of their top five picks could have a big role this season, including third-round WR Roman Wilson.